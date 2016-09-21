Worldwide Warriors gather

Winona State hosts Study Abroad Fair for interested students

Olivia Volkman-Johnson / Winonan

Winona State University offers students the opportunity to learn about new cultures, help those in need and get hands-on experience in a new environment.

And all of that can be done across the globe.

Winona State held its annual Study Abroad Fair last week Thursday, Sept 15. Students, professors and organizations came together in East Hall Kryszko Commons to inform students about numerous travel study and study abroad opportunities.

Nearly 300 Winona State students participate in travel study and study abroad programs every year. Although very similar, these types of programs have distinct differences, according to Travel Study Coordinator Dana Engel.

Engel added that travel study programs mostly consist of short-term, faculty-led programs that occur during breaks. Study abroad programs, which can include exchange student programs, occur during the fall or spring semester and are often sponsored by third-party providers.

Both types of programs are comprised of courses that count towards actual Winona State credits and can be paid for by grants, scholarship and financial aid, Engel said.

This year, Winona State has increased its list of programs to 140 domestic and international destinations, Study Away International Programs Coordinator Susan Niedzwiecki Pham said.

Both Engel and Niedzwiecki Pham explained there are a wide variety of programs for Winona State students to choose from, regardless of major, finances and location.

“We’ve been very selective in how we’re choosing those programs… trying to find and have available a program for every student,” Niedzwiecki Pham said.

These programs span many countries—such as Italy and China—and many subjects—such as agriculture and economics.

Several Winona State students also said they found great benefits to studying abroad.

Melody Lee, a senior graphic design student, had the opportunity to study abroad through ME to WE, an organization that coordinates volunteer development projects.

Last year, Lee was able to assist with the redevelopment of buildings in India.

“This organization is about changing the world in a better way,” Lee said. “I wanted to make an impact in someone else’s life.”

Both Lee and Madelyn Falteisek, a junior marketing major, encourage students to study in a different country.

“It’s the best thing you could do for yourself. It betters your understanding of the world and other cultures,” Falteisek said.

Niedzwiecki Pham hopes that study abroad programs will draw more international students to campus and influence domestic students to learn more about other cultures.

“I think Winona State is really poised to explode with study abroad.”

