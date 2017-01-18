Women’s basketball moves 10-2 in NSIC, 15-3 overall

Samantha Schierman / Winonan

After a four-game winning streak between fall and spring semester, Winona State University suffered a one-point loss against University of Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan. 7 to conclude winter break play.

This game was the lowest scoring game for the team since Jan. 24, 2016.

Head coach Ballard stated how it is not easy to win because all the teams you play also are playing with intentions of winning.

Junior Hannah McGlone shared what the team felt after their close loss.

“After the Sioux Falls game, we knew as a team that we just had to slow down and be patient on offense. We spent time in each practice just being patient on offense and making the extra pass,” McGlone said.

The Warriors traveled the weekend after classes began to kick off the new semester with a pair of wins against University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State University.

Ballard said, “There is never an advantage of playing on the road, just more challenges. Every game, our team puts an emphasis on being good defensively and ‘out-rebounding’ opponents. The team also offensively emphasizes limiting turnovers that can be converted into points, making the extra passes and taking high percentage shots.”

Despite the disadvantage to playing away, the Warriors took home two victories over the weekend. On Friday night’s game against Duluth, Winona State won 70-66, followed by a 71-64 victory against the University of St. Cloud.

“Over break, as a team, we spend a lot of time together, on and off the court. Each practice we do our best to get better at something and get stronger as a unit,” McGlone said.

Ballard stated that each week the team tries to improve on consistency at both ends of the floor while developing depth.

“[The opposing team] tries to take away our strengths in different ways defensively. It is all about making adjustments and making plays,” Ballard said. “We have done a nice job giving ourselves a chance to win on a nightly basis, despite occasional adversity with foul trouble to key players, an off night shooting, sickness, injury and more.”

At the game against Duluth on Friday night, Winona State shot 49 percent from the field and 37 percent behind the arc. The team made 13 free throws of the 17 attempted that evening.

In Saturday’s game against St. Cloud, Winona State shot 50 percent from the field, making 14 of the 19 attempted free throws.

With the recent victories, Winona State moves 10-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The team has also held every opponent to less than 70 points a game.

Winona State will be playing at home against Wayne State College on Friday, Jan. 20 and Augustana University on Saturday, Jan. 21.

By Samantha Schierman