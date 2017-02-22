Women’s basketball begins tournament play

Left: Winona State University women’s basketball players celebrate points from a basket that put them in the lead towards the end of the game against Concordia University, St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 11.

The team will begin their tournament play against the University of Mary at 7 p.m. in Bismark, N.D. The Warriors have to win to advance within the tournament, which features the eight NSIC division teams.

The Winona State women’s basketball team finished the season with an overall record of 20-8 and finished conference play 15-7. The final three games ended with the Warriors losing to Minnesota State University, Mankato, Wayne State College and University of Mary.