Winona State presents ‘The Ugly Duckling’
Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
Junior Becca Borchardt (right) leaps around dressed in feathers as she performs as the ugly duckling in Winona State University’s children theatre production “The Ugly Duckling” at Rushford Peterson High School’s gymnasium on Monday, March 20. “The Ugly Duckling” a traveling children’s show, is the second to launch from Winona State’s theatre department. Students can sign up for the class and travel to local elementary and high schools and share the well known children’s tale of the ugly duckling on stage for kids of all ages. Director Heather Williams-Williams ensures student actors have fun personifying animal personalities. Borchardt and sophomore Stephanie Trypuc performed as the main ugly duckling and traveled to schools between February and March. Students involved had one to two shows a day. “The Ugly Duckling” participants gave their last performances on the Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Comments are closed.