Winona State encourages enrollment

University welcomes admitted students, addresses low attendance

Olivia Volkman-Johnson / Winonan

According to Winona State University, enrollment has decreased by six percent within the past two years. While the reason for this is beyond the university’s control, according to administration, colleges at Winona State attempt to alleviate some of the uncertainty incoming students may have by hosting Admitted Student Days each year.

These days allow students who have been admitted to Winona State the chance to tour the campus, meet current students and learn more about the various aspects of college life.

The first of these days took place Friday, Feb. 3 and invited students admitted into the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

On Friday, Feb. 10 students admitted into the College of Science and Engineering and College of Liberal Arts will visit campus, and on Feb. 17 students admitted into the College of Business and College of Education will be in attendance.

Admitted Student Days at Winona State have been held since 2011 and take place in late winter before incoming students decide where to attend school in the fall, according to Assistant Director of Admissions Sue Eckerson.

“Admit days build in opportunities to ask questions and get answers beyond what a typical campus tour or open house program can offer,” Eckerson said.

According to Eckerson, each Admitted Student Day includes campus tours, class visits, a mini club fair and numerous informational sessions for students and their parents.

“Admitted student days are about helping students get closer to a decision or help them to re-affirm their commitment to attend,” Eckerson said.

Andrea Northam, director of communications, marketing and media relations, said making a decision about where to attend college has become increasingly difficult for incoming students.

“I think there is such a potpourri of options for students these days that they want to look at them all. They want to see what the right fit is,” Northam said. “They’re looking at more schools, applying to more schools [and] they’re waiting longer to make their decisions.”

Northam said she believes inviting admitted students to campus is a big factor in influencing their decision.

“The physical environment of the Winona community coupled with the kind of pastoral environment we have here specifically on campus really speaks to a lot of people,” Northam said. “It feels like a college campus. It feels like what you dreamt of as a little kid.”

Joneisha, a prospective nursing major from Southwest High School in Minneapolis, Minn., said she is at home when visiting Winona State for the first time.

“I realized that every school that I went to, I had a certain type of feeling like I felt very uncomfortable,” Joneisha said. “When I came to WSU, I felt like ‘this feels good.’ Everyone is super nice here, and I feel supported.”

Sage, a student from Oak Creek High School in Milwaukee, Wis., said they hope to enroll in Winona State’s pre-dentistry program next fall.

After visiting several other colleges with her parents, Sage also felt more comfortable while touring Winona State.

“I toured La Crosse too, and we heard Winona is the diamond in the rough. I liked it here way more. It feels nicer and more homey,” Sage said.

This “homey” feeling can make the transition into college easier for students. Speaking to others about their college experience can help as well.

Eckerson, along with Admissions Counselor and Winona State alumnus Derek Wagner, advise incoming students to learn more about Winona State from current students and develop good habits before starting college.

“The main part of my success at Winona State can be derived from me setting daily, achievable goals,” Wagner said. “When I was able to complete these goals, I knew going to bed at night I did at least a couple good things for myself.”

According to Olson, admitted student days can give students essential information about Winona State, while encouraging them to enroll.

“We’ve got a great story to tell and the admitted students open house is one way we tell it,” Olson said.

The six percent decrease in enrollment can be explained by a variety of factors, according to Olson, including the number of high school students graduating.

“The number of students who have been graduating from Minnesota high schools has been on a steady decline for the last decade,” Olson said. “All of the [Minnesota State Colleges and Universities] have seen the same phenomenon.”

Olson added the cause of this high school graduation decline is related to the gaps between generations of parents having children, as well as changes in the economy and the availability of jobs.

Despite the decline in overall higher education enrollment in Minnesota, Olson said Winona State has continued to thrive compared to other Minnesota State schools.

“The pie has shrunk, but our share of the pie has actually gotten a little bigger over time,” Olson said.

According to Olson, the Minnesota State board of directors uses expected and actual student success percentages—in relation to several student demographics—as a way to determine how much funding each school is allocated.

Recent data from Minnesota State showed Winona State had an expected student success rate of 89.7 percent and an actual success rate of 91.6 percent for third semester students.

“Students at Winona State are succeeding at a higher rate than we would predict, even predicting the highest rate in the [Minnesota State] system,” Olson said. “So when I say we’re good at this, that’s not just a marketing thing of every president saying that—it’s just hard data.”

Northam and Olson attribute the success of Winona State to the students and faculty members, even in the face of low enrollment and budgetary concerns.

“We do have a smaller marketing budget than other schools our size, but [we’re] still able to recruit because of our strong academic and community oriented reputation,” Northam said.

“I think Winona State has a deserved reputation for high quality faculty and programs and has a deserved reputation for helping students be successful,” Olson added. “When you graduate and say ‘I went to Winona State University,’ you can say that with pride.”

Olson suggested offering open enrollment, like many two-year community colleges, could solve budget and enrollment concerns, though it would contradict Winona State’s academic standards.

“We think we need to stay true to our values and not stray from those because it’s kind of a short-term gain, long-term pain solution,” Olson said.

For now, Olson said he believes admitted student days will give students the chance to decide where to attend college while fully experiencing the Winona State campus.

“Winona State is the closest you’re going to get,” Olson said. “To have that ideal college experience—a real college with a real campus with ivy vines on the side of the buildings, and your professors know your name, and all that stuff you dream about of what college is supposed to be—that really is who we are.”

By Olivia Volkman-Johnson