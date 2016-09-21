Warriors remain undefeated on home field

Adam Kirk / Winonan

Winona State University’s football team held their opponents to 194 total yards in the game and kept a shutout through three quarters as they beat Northern State University 26-7 on Saturday.

Safeties Andrew Spencer, junior, and Ryan Cain, senior, were the anchors of the defense, tallying 19 tackles between the two. Spencer came up with a big interception even with a small cast that hindered his wrist. Cain also had two of the team’s eight tackles for loss.

Junior linebacker Mike Imperiale said, “Our coaches have put together a perfect game plan for us. Everything is coming together and it’s on the players now.”

Imperiale had five tackles and an interception he returned for 20 yards.

Quarterback Jack Nelson praised the defense as well.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. We see them everyday in practice and it’s a grind, they’re probably one of the best defenses we’ll see,” Nelson said.

Nelson threw for 332 yards and a touchdown, going over the 300 mark in back-to-back games. He also had some timely runs and blocks.

On a reverse to the receiver, Tanner Gran Nelson took the opportunity to be the lead blocker. Coach Sawyer said a senior quarterback throwing blocks for a first year wide receiver is the kind of leadership that other guys pick up on.

The Warriors’ offense had 463 total yards on 77 plays, outgaining the Wolves by 269 yards. The Warriors displayed an aggressive mindset and took one last attempt on a first down on two occasions.

Senior wide receiver Cameron Johnson had eight catches for 129 yards and one touchdown. Anytime the offense needed a big play to keep a drive going, Nelson was able to find the sure-handed wide receiver.

One of the plays of the game came in the second quarter when Jack Nelson found Johnson for a 37-yard diving touchdown catch in the middle of the end zone. Johnson has scored three touchdowns in the season.

Coach Sawyer said the Warriors are in the process of becoming a defensive team, something he has not seen in a long time.

“We’ve always had a big explosive offense that’s been our reputation and these guys are changing that,” Sawyer said.

Winona State gave up points on one drive that was plagued with questionable penalties.

“We overcame it which is something we didn’t do last year. When we have a penalty nobody hangs their head we just go back to work,” Sawyer said, when referring to the penalties.

The defense held the Wolves to 92 passing yards as they went 5-16 on third downs.

Sawyer added, “Our discipline was great, kids are listening to the coaches and the coaches are paying great attention to what’s happening on the field.”

The Warriors will look to build on this win while on the road Saturday, Sept. 24 against the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

