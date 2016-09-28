Warrior soccer splits weekend matchups

Laura Anderson / Winonan

The Winona State University women’s soccer team traveled to Nebraska to tie Wayne State College on Friday, and fell to Augustana University at home two days later. The Warriors (4-3-1 overall, 1-3-1 NSIC) tied the Wayne State Wildcats 1-1 in double overtime.

“We played well enough considering the heat and the travel. Unfortunately, we had up a goal late for the tie. We had great opportunities early on and even in OT to win the game but we couldn’t capitalize,” Warrior head coach Ali Omar said.

Sophomore Abby Bohanski, with an assist from Courtney Wiencek, scored for the Warriors in the second half of the game with a ten-yard kick in front of the goal. Bohanski led the team in goals. In the previous four games this season, she has scored one or more goals.

“Scoring a goal is amazing because you know that you have finished the opportunity that your team created. It’s exciting and definitely brings an adrenaline rush to myself and to the team,” Bohanski said.

The Warriors had a total of 17 shots with six shots on goal against Wayne State. Senior Meg Riebau and Bohanski led the Warriors’ offensive attack with a total of six shots. Justice Menge, Hayley Bach, Chase Rehm, Kristen Windbiel and Wiencek all contributed a shot for the team.

“We have been able to create opportunities and score goals. Other than the game vs. upper Iowa we have scored at least two goals per game,” Omar said. “We need to continue putting pressure on our opponent’s backline and we feel with Abby Bohanski and Courtney Wiencek we can accomplish that goal.”

Omar said the Warriors needed to play the midfield and have strong defense.

“So far this season Wayne state has been very successful by holding their opponents to only four goals in six games and have been able to capitalize on their opportunities by scoring timely goals,” Omar said.

“Our goal is to come out strong, especially in the first five minutes, and to win the game” Bohanski said.

She then reflected on their game against the Warriors’ University of Minnesota Crookston the weekend prior.

“We have improved on our high pressure defense and forcing the other team to make mistakes. We had multiple scoring opportunities against Minnesota Crookston because of our high-pressure defense, which led us to a 4-0 win,” Bohanski said.

The Warriors lost to Augustana 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors took 11 shots along with six shots on goal.

“We need to be better defensively at home vs. Augustana along with controlling play in the midfield,” Omar said before the game.

With four shots on goal, Wiencek led the Warriors. Bach and Alyssa Reynolds had a shot on goal as well. Other contributes to shots came from Bohanski, Riebau and Darian Molter.

The Warriors will travel to St. Cloud State University to play the Huskies on Friday, Sept. 30 and will also travel to University of Minnesota Duluth to play the Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 2.

