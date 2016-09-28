Warrior football players enter history books in 51-0 win

Adam Kirk / Winonan

The Winona State University football team beat University of Mary 51-0 in Bismarck, N.D. Senior Jack Nelson threw for 279 yards in the game, becoming the second quarterback to throw for 10,000 career-passing yards in the NSIC conference. Head coach Tom Sawyer said this is a team record.

“[Nelson] is in the top one or two percent of all quarterbacks,” Sawyer said.

Winona State’s offense gained a total of 652 yards compared to the Marauders’ 145. The Warriors had a balanced attack racking up 321 yards rushing and 331 through the air.

This is the first time since 2007 the Warriors have held a shutout for two games in a single season. The Warriors defense was able to keep their discipline against the Marauders’ triple option.

Coach Sawyer said the coaching staff researched the style in the offseason and did a good job implementing it in practice leading up to the game.

Defensive coordinator Zac Barton said the team has three goals every week: communication, do your job and disrupt the offense with turnovers.

“We have the same focus every week no matter who we play,” Barton said.

He added that Mike Imperiale has done a great job with communication and getting the team in position to make plays.

In the first quarter, the Warrior offense came out firing and scored three touchdowns. On their first possession, Cameron Johnson scored on a 28-yard pass giving him his sixth touchdown of the season and fifth straight game with a score. He finished with eight receptions and a career-high 169 receiving yards on the day.

On their following possessions, Paul Preston scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 14-yard run. Then Nelson found Connor Schulz on a 13-yard touchdown catch. Schulz caught four receptions for 81 yards.

In the second quarter, Preston added another touchdown and first year kicker Nathaniel Gennrich converted on a field goal. Gennrich has stepped up in place of Carter McCauley who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season.

In the first half, the Warriors’ defense forced the Marauders’ offense to punt on their first five possessions.

In the second half, the offense kept rolling on their first possession and Preston found the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the day, a new career-high.

Eric Birth got in on the action the following drive as the sophomore running back scored on a five-yard run to put the Warriors up 45-0. Birth set a new career-high with 113 running yards on 11 carries.

The fourth quarter was no different as the defense continued their shutout. The final score of the game came from receiver Elliot Cox on a ten-yard pass from backup quarterback Darren Beenken.

Nelson’s 10,000-yard accomplishment was not the only milestone reached on the day as Johnson moved into eighth place in Warrior history for career receptions.

Winona’s defense held the Marauders’ to 37 total passing yards. Clint Warminski, a redshirt freshman, led the Warriors with eight tackles. Imperiale and Travis Frank each had seven tackles.

Coach Sawyer said the Warriors would focus on keeping their third down conversion rate high and continue to finish tackles on defense.

The Warriors will host conference rivals Minnesota State University, Mankato in Winona at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

