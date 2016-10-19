Volleyball wins homecoming matches

Homecoming was celebrated across campus this past weekend with festivities and games. Those who came out to Talbot Gymnasium to watch the No. 6 Winona State University volleyball team were given many reasons to celebrate.

This weekend Winona State’s volleyball team moved 17-3 overall and 8-3 in the NSIC with two victories over top ten teams in the nation and in the NSIC.

The Warriors opened their homecoming matches on Friday with a victory over Wayne State College out of Nebraska in four sets (25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23).

The first set was tightly contested as the Warriors gained the lead 12-11. Then, a kill by sophomore Maria Wrage, a service ace by junior setter McKenna Larsen, an attack error by the Wildcats, and a kill by junior Danielle Rampart put the Warriors up 16-11. Winona State would hold on to win the first set 25-18.

In the second set, the Wildcats kicked off a demanding 10-5 lead. The Wildcats hit a .233 attack percentage and held the Warriors to a .147 attack percentage. The visiting team took the second set victory 25-19.

After a quick recess, Wayne State once again came out of the locker room energized. Wayne State took a 7-3 lead early in the third set, but the Warriors fought back. Later in the set, Winona State came back to tie up the set at 14 a piece. The Warriors won the third set 25-20.

In the fourth and final set of the match, Winona State hit a .160 attack percentage along with 14 kills. Those statistics would be enough to hold off Wayne State for a 25-23 fourth set victory and would secure a victory over Wayne State.

“(Winona State) is a great college environment.Two top ten teams battling it out; we had great crowd support,” head coach Joe Getzin said. “Wayne State is a team that makes you earn every point. We were happy to come out with a W.”

Winona State showed through this four-set victory they were willing to battle through long and tough points to come out on top.

“We knew coming into the match that they were a long rally team that waits for us to make a mistake,” Larsen said. “So, we kept attacking at them and played our game, and that turned out in our favor.”

Proceeding Saturdays’ football game, Warrior fans packed the gyme once again to watch the Winona State volleyball team take on Augustana University.

The Warriors won a classic five-set match against Augustana (25-17, 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11).

The drive and determination of the Warriors would become apparent to those in attendance when they took a 9-2 first set lead. The Vikings did not take the lead in this set and the Warriors came away with a first set victory 25-17.

In the second set, defense played a large role as Augustana held the Warriors to a .024 attack percentage and won the set 25-19. In the third set, the Vikings jumped out to a 15-11 lead which led to a Winona State timeout. Augustana won the set 25-19.

In a fifth set, winner took the match thriller. Augustana and Winona State were tied at six. The Warriors would go on a four point run with two attack errors by Augustana and two kills by junior Lauren Kudronowicz. When the Warriors were up 14-9, Larsen assisted junior Taylor Goar with a kill that granted the Warriors their second victory over a top 10 team over homecoming weekend.

The Warriors’ ranking as sixth in the nation (as of Tuesday, Oct. 18) is the highest ranking in program history. The team’s next home game will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Talbot Gymnasium.

-By John DiSalle