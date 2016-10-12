Volleyball splits weekend away games

John DiSalle / Winonan

One win and one loss over the weekend moved the No. 7 Winona State University volleyball team to 15-3 overall and 6-3 in the NSIC.

The first stop on the road trip was in Sioux Falls, S.D. where the Warriors beat conference opponent University of Sioux Falls in a four-set victory (25-20, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16). The Warriors hit a .296 hit percentage compared to the University of Sioux Falls’ .243 hit percentage.

It was Winona State that fell behind early. Sioux Falls jumped to a quick 12-6 lead, but the Winona State was able to come back and tie the first set at 17. The Cougars took the set 25-20. The Cougars’ defense held the Warriors to a .176 attach percentage in the first set.

In the second set, the Warriors took their first lead of the game when junior Lauren Kudronowicz got a kill and moved the score to 11-10. The Warriors were ahead for the majority of the match before winning 25-20.

Winona State had control of the match in the third set. The Warriors led in 16 kills compared to the Cougars’ 12 kills. Winona State hit a .297 attack percentage in the set. The Cougars hit a .206 attack percentage, and Winona State came away with the win, 25-21.

The Warriors secured a victory 25-16 in the final set. Winona State had a total of 59 kills in the match compared to Sioux Falls’ 51 kills.

The second stop of the road trip was in Marshall, Minn. against Southwest Minnesota State University. Winona State lost to conference opponent No. 4 Southwest Minnesota State in a five set thriller (25-20, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22, 20-18).

In the first set, the Warriors did not grab the lead and fell to the Mustangs 20-25. In the second set, Southwest Minnesota State University fell behind the Warriors early and could not bounce back, as the Warriors took the second set 25-17.

The Warriors took their momentum from the second set and utilized it in the third set. Winona State would win the set 25-16. In the fourth set, Southwest Minnesota State rebounded and took a fourth set victory, 25-22.

“We have to do a better job at staying consistent at a high-level,” head coach Joe Getzin said. “We’ve shown we can compete at a high level, we just have not been as consistent as we would like to be.”

In the final set, first to 15 would win the match, the Mustangs won the match 20-18. The Warriors and the Mustangs matched up almost perfectly, the Warriors hit a .244 attack percentage and the Mustangs hit a .246 attack percentage.

Junior Danielle Rampart led the team with 21 kills followed by teammate junior Taylor Goar who had 17 kills for the Warriors. Senior McKenna Larsen led the way with a very impressive 57 assists and she also had two service aces.

“Being in our conference, we are going to play the best team in the nation,” Getzin said. “That’s the best part about playing in the Northern Sun.”

The Warriors will be back in Talbot Gymnasium this weekend celebrating Winona State’s homecoming. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Warriors will play conference opponent Wayne State University at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Warriors will play Augustana University from South Dakota at 6 p.m.

-By John DiSalle