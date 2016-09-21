University Theme Kick-Off in photo review
Wednesday, September 21st, 2016
Last Monday, September 12, Winona State University hosted the University Theme Kick-Off Digital Interaction Fair at the Science Lab Center Atrium and the gazebo. The event focused on generating conversations about the university’s theme this year, “Our Digital Humanity.” Attendees were able to enjoy interactive displays, food and music at the event. (Photos by Brianna Murphy)
Thaine Koen (right) helps Angela Gifford (left) solder light bulb eyes to a robot during the University Theme Kick-Off Digital Interaction Fair on Monday, Sept. 12. Robot pins and lanyards were just one of the many interactive stations at the gathering.
Zach Spanton shows off one of Winona State’s drones to Jonny Berkness during the fair at the gazebo. The university is planning to offer an aerial-drone visual communication class in spring 2017.
Trey Jonas uses Google Cardboard Goggles to explore a virtual underwater world full of divers, fish, sharks and many other sea creatures at last Monday’s fair in the atrium. The Google Cardboard Goggles were offered as a prize to win during the fair.
Hannah Hutchins set up a booth for her interactive map of Windom Park and the Victorian era homes during the fair in the atrium. The map can be used to learn about their historical significances.
Computer science major Allen Her plays with a robot during last Monday’s event. He programmed the robot to dance, play soccer, do push ups and fight.
Sarah Carew (left) and Caitlyn Cavanaugh (right) take a quiz to find out how tech savvy they were at the fair. Once they finished the quiz, they both were rewarded with a purple Winona pen/stylist.
Written by: Allison Mueller on September 21, 2016.
