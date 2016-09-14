TV shows in review: Fall TV preview

Nathaniel Nelson / Winonan

With fall just around the corner, TV shows are going back on the air. As with every year, there is way more to watch than anyone has the capability of watching. After going through the vast majority of upcoming shows, I’ve found five shows, covering several genres, which I think should become the defining shows for 2016.

“Atlanta” – FX

Gambino is back, baby. After being off the air for quite a while, Donald Glover is back with a new show on FX. Set in Atlanta, “Atlanta” is a David Lynch-esque dramatic comedy dealing with many of the issues of black Americans. The first two episodes aired last week, and I have to say, it’s already amazing. Director Hiro Murai, who made a name for himself doing music videos for Childish Gambino and other artists, uses a dreamlike color scheme and meticulously framed shots to create a very distinct visual style. “Atlanta” is surreal, intriguing and looks to be one of the best new shows of the fall.

“You’re The Worst” – FX

The second FX show on the list, “You’re The Worst” is the best show you haven’t watched yet. Now in its third season, the show is still fighting very low viewership and a general lack of exposure. However, that does not take away from the show itself. “You’re The Worst” is one of the most affecting TV comedic dramas in years, approaching such topics as clinical depression, infidelity, asexuality and PTSD with tact and finesse. If that is not enough, the show is nonstop hysterical. Here’s hoping it gets the recognition it deserves.

“Samurai Jack” – Adult Swim

This is a weird one, since the actual release date for “Samurai Jack” has not been set yet.

I assure you, though, that the show will be worth the wait. Twelve years after the original show was cancelled, director Genndy Tartakovsky and his team will be bringing Jack back to the screen. While the original seasons aired on Cartoon Network, the final season will be aired on Adult Swim without any of the regulations of children’s television. Not a lot is known about the series, save for a few small pieces of concept art, but the potential of a TV-MA “Samurai Jack” is enough to be excited.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” – Netflix

While the last season of “Marvel’s Daredevil” was a bit of a mess, that does not mean anyone should skip out on Power Man himself. “Luke Cage” is the first Marvel property to feature a black lead character, which in and of itself is a triumph. The real prospect, though, comes from seeing Luke Cage fight across the underbellies of Harlem. Early buzz has been positive, especially regarding the fight sequences and the writing. By embracing the race of its lead, as well as playing off of the character’s performance in “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” it should be worth that full day binge.

“Westworld” – HBO

As “Game of Thrones” prepares for its final two seasons, HBO has a new large-scale show for genre fans to clamor for. Based off the 1973 film of the same name, “Westworld” is about a futuristic theme park based on both sci-fi and western concepts. The original film was an absolute blast, and with any luck the new show will be even better. The production team is top notch, with Jonathan Nolan as director and writer and J.J. Abrams as executive producer. HBO has proven that it can handle genre fiction very well, and judging from early buzz, “Westworld” has a chance of being the next big thing in TV.

-By Nathaniel Nelson