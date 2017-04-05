Track wins 15 events in outoor opener

Emma Cavanaugh / Winonan

Winning 15 events is definitely one way to start a season.

This is how the Winona State University track and field team began their outdoor season on Saturday at the Dingels-Brueggen Open, hosted by Saint Mary’s University.

The weather for the meet was sunny with blue skies.

“It [was] a beautiful, beautiful day to have a first meet. Most of the time we either have it cancelled because of snow, or it’s very, very cold. This is the best first meet we’ve had ever, since I’ve been here,” junior hurdler Rebecca Sultany said.

In the 100-meter, junior Tamika Tucker took first with a time of 12.68 seconds. First-year Alexandra Hutchison won the 200-meter with a time of 25.67 seconds. First-year Megan Seidl took home first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.68 seconds.

First-year Anna Rogahn won the 1,500-meter with a time of 5:04.17. First-year Nikki Staffen won the 3,000-meter with a time of 10:37.42, followed by junior teammate Hannah Lewis and sophomore Emily Tyrrell.

First-year Ashley Sprain claimed first for 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.99 seconds, and the 400-meter was taken by sophomore Kari Schneiss with a time of 1:04.59. Junior McKenzie Fortier won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:57.27.

The Warrior ladies also won both the 4×100 meter relay in 47.28 seconds, and the 4×400 in 4:09.97.

For field events, sophomore Haley Deschaine won the long jump with a mark of 5.83 meters/19-1.50 feet. Sophomore Heather Buckler, a national champion won the shot put with a toss of 14.46 meters/47-5.25 feet.

First-year Kaylee Jensen took first in discus with a throw of 44.11 meters, and first-year Nicole Nelson won the hammer throw with a throw of 54.67 meters/179-04 feet. Junior Erin Bramble marked 34.08 meters/111-10 feet on Javelin, taking first.

Senior Haley Reinke said the meet was a good start to the season.

“It is [our] first meet, so everyone’s kind of hesitant, everyone’s kind of nervous about going back out, doing their events, but it’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s a really good way to start the season. We have a lot of people doing really good things. So that’s really exciting.”

The team’s goal for the outdoor season is teamwork.

“Working as a team [and] cheering on the team for all their events, senior sprinter Cailey Wulf said. “It’s really hard when you’re stressing about your event, to run across the track and watch someone throw. I think that’s a really big thing. You have an hour between events, go cheer on your teammates.”

Reinke added, “I think our team goals are doing well at conference and getting as many people to nationals as we can.”

Reinke’s personal goals are different from the team’s goals. This season, she is taking on three new events in order to compete in the heptathlon: javelin, hurdles and shot put.

“I’d be happy placing this year as well – I’m not setting my goals too high. It’s my senior year, I don’t know how much I’m going to improve, so I don’t know what to do. When it’s stuff you haven’t done, it’s hard to set a goal that seems reasonable,” Reinke said.

As their last outdoor track season begins, Reinke and Wulf reflected on their favorite part about being on the team.

“I just love seeing other people do good. Even if I don’t do good, it’s so exciting. Like Becca [Sultany] did really well at the hurdles today. She was so excited about comparing to last year how she was doing, and that was super exciting,” Reinke said.

Wulf decided her favorite part was her teammates.

“Honestly, it’s the people. I really enjoy going to practice every day. Everyone always has a positive attitude. Everyone jokes, you’re all doing the thing that you love and everyone has the same goals. It’s nice to make friends with people like that,” Wulf said.

As a junior, Sultany still has one season remaining.

“[I’m looking forward to] continuous hurdle PRs, continuous 200 PRs, [personal records]and just enjoying my last chance to run as a collegiate athlete. Once you graduate, it’s not easy to go to the track. Just enjoying the last bits,” she said.

The Warriors will next compete at the MIAA vs. NCIS Showdown in Maryville, MO. on Thursday, April 6.

