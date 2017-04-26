Track and field breaks records at Phil Esten Challenge

Contributed / Winona State University Athletics

The Winona State University 4×100 meter relay team set a school record on Friday at the Phil Esten Challenge. First-year Taylor Juresh, juniors Tamika Tucker and Brittany Schyvinck, and senior Megan Seidl teamed up to win the race in a time of 46.68. Winona State scored 186 points to win the meet.

Schyvinck, first-year Johnna Patterson, sophomore Ali Johnson and Seidl combined to win the 4×400-meter relay in a time of 3:49.14. It was the fifth fastest time in school history.

Individually, Johnson won the 800-meters in a time of 2:14.62. Teammate and senior Madeline Tompach was fifth in the race. Johnson’s time was the second fastest in program history.

Seidl won the 200-meters by .03 seconds, finishing in a time of 24.46 seconds.

Senior Hailey Deschaine won the long jump with a mark of 17-8.75 feet.

The Warriors took four of the top five spots in the shot put, led by sophomore Heather Buckler, who won the event with a toss of 47-2.5 feet. First-year Kathleen Taylor was third, followed by junior Kaitlyn Long and first-year Breanna Perron.

Juresh won the javelin throw after marking 115-11 feet. Junior Alexandria Schmidt was third with her throw of 108-7 feet.

Winona State swept the top three spots in the hammer, led by sophomore Erin Perkins. Perkins threw 179-8 feet to win the event. Senior Nicole Nelson was second and Long was third.

Buckler threw the discus 145-4 feet to take second place. Taylor was fourth with her throw of 141-11 feet.

Junior Raissa Hansen and first-year Nikki Staffen ran fourth and fifth in the 1,500-meter. Hansen’s time was 4:45.16 and Staffen’s was 4:49.15. Hansen’s time ranks sixth best in Winona State history.

Juresh was fourth in the 100-meter, clocking in with a time of 12.33 seconds. First-year Alexandra Hutchison was fifth in a time of 12.43 seconds.

Sophomore Kari Schneiss took fifth in the 400-meters with a time of 1:04.33.

Junior Olivia Fixsen jumped 5-0.5 feet to take fifth in the high jump.