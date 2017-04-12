Tennis 8-3 overall after weekend split

Maddie Warzeka / Winonan

In the final two conference matches beginning Saturday, April 8, Winona State University women’s tennis finished the weekend with one win and one loss.

They lost in the first match against Minnesota State University Moorhead by a score of 4-5.

Coach Heather Pierce said, “We would have liked to win that one and close out the conference season with two victories, but I was impressed by how well the ladies bounced back for Sunday morning’s match.”

On Sunday, Winona State competed against the University of Mary and achieved a 9-0 victory.

First-year Kendra Kappes maintained her winning streak and may end the season with the most wins at the No. 4 singles position in conference.

“I’m extremely proud of Kendra. It’s difficult to come in as a freshman, unsure of what to expect, and maintain that kind of record throughout the entire conference season. She’s a competitor and has definitely earned every match she has won,” Pierce said.

Senior Katie Scruggs earned the final point for the Warriors, winning 6-2 and 6-4 in her singles matches.

Kappes played on Saturday winning 9-8 at No. 2 doubles with junior Rachel Gantz, and at No. 4 singles she won 7-6 and 6-3. On Sunday against the University of Mary she won 8-2 in doubles and 6-0, 6-2 at her No. 4 singles spot.

The doubles teams of Scruggs and first-year Tayla Card, and junior Justine Daane and first-year Kaisey Skibba added to the Warriors’ victory by both winning 8-5.

Kappes discussed how even though she is a first-year student, she is not intimidated by the different challenges presented to her this season.

“I don’t really get nervous because since it’s my first year, I have never seen any of my opponents before. I definitely don’t get intimidated. I usually don’t even think about what grade they are in. That’s not important to me,” Kappes said.

Kappes is not the only Warrior with a winning record for the season. Gantz, Kappes’ doubles partner, improved her singles record in conference to 8-3. She prevailed over both Moorhead and the University of Mary in every one of her games. Kappes and Gantz have lost three out of the eight matches they have played together.

On Thursday, April 13 the Warriors play Luther College at home at 4:30 p.m.

Pierce said the games against Luther will be helpful for improving the team’s skills.

“This week’s match against Luther is simply an opportunity for us to compete once more, outside of conference, prior to our conference tournament next weekend,” Pierce said. “Luther is always a strong program, so it will be a good test for our girls.”

