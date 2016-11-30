Students anticipate upcoming winter break
Wednesday, November 30th, 2016
After unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather, students are anxious for winter break after finals week. Bundled up on campus as the temperatures start to drop, students were asked, “What are your winter break plans?”
Photos by Nikko Aries
“I plan on working to save for Spain, reading as much as I can and listening to music in Spanish.” – Junior Justine Anderson
Senior Brienne Reischl’s winter break plans include, “Catching up with friends and family, applying for grad school programs, wrapping Christmas presents, reading good books and finishing the Netflix shows I haven’t been able to watch because of finals.”
“I am going to California Dec. 14 to the 18 to visit my boyfriend Alex Campbell who lives out there for his job. And then I am also going on a Carnival cruise from Jan. 1 through the 7.” – Senior Courtney Wagner
“Play with my cats and then babysitting.” – Junior Micaela Griffin (left)
“Ice skating, baking cookies, and snowball fights.” – Junior Christopher Humbert (right)
“Oh gosh, I don’t have many plans except working a lot, hanging out with friends and family, and studying for the TEAS Test.” – Sophomore Diana Mueller
“Going home to be with family.”
– First-year Zach Higgins (left) and senior Jack Sackett (right)
Written by: Allison Mueller on November 30, 2016.
