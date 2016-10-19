Student Senate discusses bike safety, club funds

Sara Tiradossi / Winonan

Winona State University will soon imple-ment ways to improve lighting by the Quad, pedestrian and bike security, and to install mock videos to deter thieves from stealing bikes on campus in future renovations, student senator Jackson Ramsland said.

The senate met on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to discuss safety issues, updates on clubs and general organizational reports.

“We have been working with security for a while, and this is saying that the student body is supporting the administration with their effort,” Ramsland said.

Both bike and pedestrian safety have been a concern that the student senate has always tried to work on, according to Vice President Chris Veeder.

“We have been working on a strategy to improve pedestrian safety with the administration on campus and [the] City of Winona as well, so hopefully we’ll see some changes within the next two years,” Veeder said.

At the senate meeting, President Nicole Zimmerman welcomed UPAC and Students United to update the senate on their most recent events and actions.

A member of UPAC said their latest event, “spin magic” had more than 230 students in attendance. The club has also planned a comedian night and a $5 movie night on Friday, Oct. 21.

Ashlyn Crawford with Students United spoke afterward and said the organization is getting ready to pick new delegates.

“This is a time where Minnesota state universities get together and form the state legislative agenda,” Crawford said.

Also discussed was a $ 2,020 request from the Model United Nations Club, which was passed by the senate.

Senator Christina Melecio said the members of the club have advanced a lot in the past year and the money they requested would be beneficial for them.

“I think it’s a great thing because they are fundraising a lot, and they need this extra step to be able to afford making trips as a club,” Melecio said.

Following the club updates, the president asked the gallery for further comments or questions.

n light of the disappearance of a student on campus, Crawford invited the public to stop for a minute and think of the student that has been missing this past week.

“I hope we find him. This week has been hard, and I want to remind everybody he is missing,” Crawford said. (See page 2 for more information on the missing student.)

During the last few weeks, the student senate has been involved with different issues regarding the Winona community, such as the Frac Sand Motion and the Advising Task Force.

Veeder said it was important for the senate to take a stand against frac sand mining and pass the motion because they believe it ruins the environment and jeopardizes student health on campus.

The Student Senate had also a lot of discussion on the Advising Task Force, which aims to develop materials and define potential areas for improvement regarding advising.

“Advisors play a much bigger role than just registering students,” Veeder said. “Since advising does not always help the students, we are looking at new ways of improving the process.”

Veeder said advisors should also help with career and internship opportunities.

“They have to show students the opportunities they can have not only here at Winona State but also throughout the country,” Veeder said.

-By Sara Tiradossi