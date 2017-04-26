Softball takes victory in doubleheader

Contributed / Winona State University Athletics

Winona State University softball swept Minot State University on Sunday to move to 14-0 in home games this season. The Warriors earned their 40th win of the season, marking the 10th time they have won 40 games in a season. The Warriors won game one 3-0 and game two 8-0.

In game one, a base hit and a fielder’s choice gave Winona State a pair of base runners to start the bottom of the second. After a sac bunt Winona State had two runners in scoring position. Unfortunately the game remained tied as a strikeout and ground ball to short put an end to the inning.

In her first three innings of work, junior McKenna Larsen allowed just one hit. Winona State quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the third giving them another chance to strike first. First-year Alison Nowak put Winona State up 1-0 with a single to left, driving in Larsen from third. Winona State then hit two straight balls to third and each time Minot State cut the runner out at home. Senior Allyson O’Herron gave them a 3-0 lead with her two run single to left center with two outs.

Larsen would hold the Beavers in check all game, never surrendering a run and allowing just six hits and stranding five base runners. It was the 8th complete game shutout for Larsen on the year.

In game two, Minot State got their leadoff runner on base but it was quickly erased when Nowak threw out their runner on a stolen base attempt Winona State had runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom of the second. After two quick pop outs, Nowak delivered, driving in both first-year Katelyn Kolb and Larsen with a single up the middle.

First-year Jordyn Kleman had five strikeouts through the first two innings of work. Winona State added to their lead in the third, scoring a pair of unearned runs. Shay Witte had an RBI in the inning as two runs scored on her ground ball to short.

The Warriors were back at it again the fourth when junior Mariah Schultz drove in McLean and Larsen with a bases loaded single up the middle. The bases were loaded once again after Nowak singled to left. First-year Shaye Witte continued the rally, doubling to left center and driving in Van Zyl and Schultz.

Kleman finished the afternoon with 13 strikeouts and did not allow a hit in the final four innings of work. She had six straight strikeouts and struck out the side twice. For Kleman it was shutout number nine on the season.

The home season comes to a close on Wednesday, April 26 when Winona State host Concordia St. Paul for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.