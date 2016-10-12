Soccer wins weekend away games

Laura Anderson / Winonan

The Winona State University women’s soccer team played University of Sioux Falls on Friday at home, claiming the win 1-0. The Warriors ended the weekend on the road with a 3-2 win against Southwest Minnesota State University on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“The effort from the team had been consistent throughout, but we lack some game experience,” head coach Ali Omar said. “We are slowly getting to where we want to be but unfortunately dropping games in the process.”

These two wins come after the Warriors three-game losing streaks, two of which were on the road against St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota Duluth.

Going into the game against Sioux Falls, senior forward Meg Riebau was confident in the team.

“Even though we have been in a funk the last couple weekends, I feel confident for the upcoming game against Sioux Falls. We have been working hard this week and I think we are both physically and mentally ready to go,” Riebau said.

In the game against Sioux Falls, the Warriors had a total of nine shots and three shots on goal. Goalkeeper Jourdan Valkner stopped six Cougar shots.

Riebau made the only goal for the Warriors with an assist from sophomore midfielder and forward Abby Bohanski.

Junior midfielder Hayley Bach, first-year forward Justice Menge, sophomore forward Darian Molter, Riebau and Bohanski all contributed shots in the game. Riebau had three shots plus two shots on goal. Bohanski and Bach each had two shots on goal.

“It is encouraging to see signs of what this team can accomplish. The girls are realizing their potential as a team and using that to motivate each other,” Omar said.

On Sunday, Winona State had 12 shots and five shots on goal against the Mustangs. Valkner saved four shots and junior goalkeeper Rachel Oleson saved one shot.

“We did very well but our inexperience showed up again, we allowed to soft goals when we should have won the game comfortably. The three-goal outburst showed what we are capable of when we are in sync,” Omar said.

Bohanski scored a goal with an assist from first-year forward Courtney Wiencek. Bohanski has seven goals for this season. Riebau scored two goals and Molter assisted her first goal. Riebau has five goals for this season.

“[We are looking to accomplish] working on ball control and possession in the midfield. Overall, we are staying positive and looking forward to our next practice,” Omar said.

The Warriors have six regular games left and will continue to motivate each other to accomplish their goals and finish the season on top.

With six regular games left, Riebau shared her hopes and confidence in the team.

“We have the ability to turn our season around and finish up on top. It is our job to take care of business and if we do that, we will be just fine,” Riebau said.

The Warriors (6-5-1) will head to North Dakota this weekend to play the Minot State University on Saturday, Oct. 15, and University of Mary on Sunday, Oct. 16.

