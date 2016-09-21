Soccer splits weekend home games

Laura Anderson / Winonan

The Winona State University women’s soccer team (3-2, 1-3 NSIC) started to gain momentum in the second half of Friday’s game, but it was not enough to win against Bemidji State University (4-1, 2-0 NSIC). The Warriors lost to the Beavers 3-2.

“We need to come into the game wanting to play. We have to change some things and we will. We will fix this and hopefully we won’t be dropping another game before we decide to fix this, but we’ll fix this,” head coach Omar said.

Winona State had 15 shots, contributed by Kenzie Rose, Meg Riebau, Abby Bohanski and Darian Molter, and five shots on goal. Bohanski recorded the only shot on goal in the first half.

In the second half of the game, Bohanski put the Warriors on the scoreboard. The goal was assisted by Riebau, which was deflected in the net off a corner kick.

The second goal for the Warriors also came from Bohanski. Courtney Wiencek took a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced back into play, and that is when Bohanski headed it into the net.

“I would like to see team show more patience in running our offense. We just need to stay true to who we are and what works for us…everything will be fine,” Omar said.

In the recent NSCAA National Poll, the Winona State women’s soccer team is ranked 19th. A few weeks ago, the Warriors were ranked 13th. Despite dropping six spots, the Warriors remain the highest ranked team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). In the Central Region Poll, the Warriors are ranked third.

“It’s very, very early in the season so there are lots of improvements to be made,” junior goalkeeper Rachel Oleson said.

With a total of four goals in five games, Bohanski leads the Warriors in scoring.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Warriors hosted University of Minnesota-Crookston (2-3, 1-1 NSIC) and won 4-0.

Winona State had 16 shots and nine shots on goal. Four different players, Bohanski, Wiencek, Riebau and Kendyl Keay, all scored for the Warriors.

Bohanski scored the first goal, which was assisted by Molter. Bohanski now has five goals of the season.

The second goal of the game was assisted by Bach and made by Wiencek, as her third goal of the season.

In the beginning of the second half, Riebau scored a penalty kick—making it her second goal of the season.

The fourth and final goal of the day was made by Keay, a first-year from Plainfield, Ill. She scored off a shot that bounced off the Golden Eagle’s goalkeeper.

The Warriors will continue to make adjustments as their season progresses. The young team is close and they work hard. All their hard work pays off when they are able to share a win.

“My favorite part about being this team is being able to compete on the field for my teammates and with my teammates every day. Being able to win games and share it with your teammates who have become your friends makes all the work we do worth it,” Oleson said.

The Warriors will travel to Wayne, Neb. to play Wayne State College on Friday, Sept. 23.

