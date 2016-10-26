Soccer splits weekend home games

Laura Anderson / Winonan

Winona State University women’s soccer team scored early and went on to win 2-0 over Minnesota State University Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 22 at home. The following day, they lost to Northern State University 0-1.

The win comes after the two losses in North Dakota when the Warriors played in Minot and Bismarck. In review of the two games, head coach Ali Omar said, “As far as the performance on the field, our young team did well in both games in North Dakota but we couldn’t pick up the wins. We gained a ton of experience that will be carry with us into next season.”

In the match against Moorhead, the Warriors outshot the Dragons 24 shots to five shots. The Warriors had a total 24 shots and nine shots on goal. The goalkeeper had three saves.

Sophomore midfield/forward Abby Bohanski scored her eighth goal of the season, which put the Warriors ahead of the Dragons.

Junior midfield Hayley Bach scored her first goal of the year to continue the Winona State lead. Bach was able to rebound and make first-year forward Courtney Wiencek’s shot that hit the crossbar.

The Warriors lost 0-1 to Northern State University on Sunday afternoon. Winona State had 15 shots, eight shots on goal and seven corners, but could not produce a goal to tie the game.

Senior forward Meg Riebau had six shots and three shots on goal. Wiencek had three shots and one shot on goal. First-year defense Taylor Richards had two shots and one shot on goal. Sophomore Darian Molter had one shot.

Two seniors, Riebau and defense Kenzie Rose, were honored prior to the game against Northern State.

“We will be focusing on doing the little things better and giving everyone a chance to showcase their skills during practice and the two remaining games,” Omar said.

The Warriors (7-8-1, 4-7-1 NSIC) will face Minnesota State Mankato (10-2-1, 11-3-2 NSIC) in their final home game Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

