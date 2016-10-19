Soccer loses weekend away games

Laura Anderson / Winonan

The Winona State women’s soccer team (6-7-1, 3-6-1 NSIC) lost two games in North Dakota against Minot State University by a score of 1-2, and University of Mary 1-2 over the weekend.

Sophomore midfield/forward Abby Bohanski shares her reactions to these losses over the weekend.

“I try and stay positive and encourage everyone on and off of the field to make sure we are playing at our full potential. I also try and bring high energy and make sure to push everyone to play high pressure defense and play the easy ball to feet on offense,” Bohanski said.

In the weekend’s first game against Minot State on Saturday, the Warriors had 15 shots and 10 shots on goal. Sophomore forward Darian Molter recorded five shots with three on goal. Bohanski and first-year midfielder/forward Alyssa Reynolds both added two shots on goal.

The lone goal for Winona State was scored by Molter and assisted by first-year forward Courtney Wiencek. Junior goalkeeper Rachel Oleson played the full 90-minute games, which was the first time she had done so since September 4. She had seven saves and allowed two goals.

“We highlight the success to remind them that it’s due to the work they put in during practice,” head coach Ali Omar said. “We will continue with the drills that promote ball control and possession in the midfield. It is work in progress.”

On Sunday, the Warriors played the University of Mary Marauders, where Wiencek scored her fourth goal for the season. Her lone goal for Winona State was not enough, as the Marauders scored two goals in the second half.

Winona State had 11 shots and five shots on goal. The only goal for the Warriors came from Bohanski who crossed the ball to Wiencek, who then hit the back of the net.

Oleson had four saves in the game, which moves her record 2-4.

Something that the team is looking to accomplish is limiting the other team’s shots and corner kicks, keeping the opponents of the defensive third of the field and force them to make mistakes.

The Winona State women’s soccer team will play Minnesota State University Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Northern State University on Sunday Oct. 23, both home at 1 p.m.

