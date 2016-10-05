Soccer loses pair of weekend away games

Laura Anderson / Winonan

The Winona State University women’s soccer team lost to the St. Cloud State University Huskies 1-0 on Friday in an overtime matchup. On Sunday afternoon, the Warriors lost to the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 2-0.

For these two matches, the Warriors were looking to support two players on the team.

“[We were looking to get] positive or productive entry passes to Abby Bohanski and Courtney Wiencek consistently, and provide them support immediately, which seems to be a problem lately,” coach Ali Omar said.

Against the Huskies, Bohanski and Darian Molter had three shots each, and four shots on goal combined. Wiencek also contributed a shot on goal.

“Abby has been a very consistent performer for us since she stepped on the field for the Warriors last year. She is not a new face anymore, so opponents have been paying attention to her a bit more which made scoring a little harder the season, but she manages to find scoring opportunities,” coach Omar said.

In the game against Duluth, Bohanski led the offensive attack with seven shots and five shots on goal. Riebau added three shots with one shot on goal. Taylor Richards had one shot on goal.

“Honestly, I don’t even think too much about scoring, I just want to play my best and help create opportunities for my team,” Wiencek said. “When I do get scoring opportunities, I usually look where the keeper is to know where I need to place the ball to score. Truly, I just want to make the most of every opportunity I get.”

The Warriors were only able to get nine shots and seven shots on goal. The Huskies recorded 21 shots and eight shots on goal. For the game against Duluth, Winona had 13 shots and nine shots on goal.

Warrior goalkeeper Jourdan Valkner, had seven saves against the Huskies and five saves against the Bulldogs.

Wiencek was hoping to see complete games this weekend and had high hopes for the team.

“[We] have been working hard on fixing what needs to be fixed [and hoped] the Warriors could go out there and play the full 90 minutes and give it 100 percent effort for that whole time,” Wiencek said.

The Warriors will host the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota for a match on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

-By Laura Anderson