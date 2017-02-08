Protesters rally against travel ban

Colin Kohrs / Winonan

Winona State University students, staff and faculty, along with the Winona community, gathered together on the university’s campus Friday, Feb. 3 in a protest demonstration in light of recent executive orders from President Donald Trump.

Nasro Abbas and Alexis Salem, co-coordinators for the Winona State KEAP Council, a student advocacy group and coalition of clubs on campus, organized the event in response to a travel ban recently enacted by the Trump administration that would impact residents and travelers from seven Middle Eastern countries.

“Many legal questions remain about the extent of the ban,” Winona State President Scott Olson wrote in an all university email on Monday, Jan. 30. According to Abbas it was one of the many reasons people were out protesting.

“This is a demonstration or a protest from the Winona State community as well as the wider Winona community to stand together in solidarity against the current political changes happening within the new administration,” Abbas said.

“It’s to build a sense of community so everyone knows who’s standing with them and who’s against this ban,” Salem added. “At the end of the day we are here to stand united and to create community in order to get through these next four years.”

The event had a high turnout, including students from Winona State’s Full Spectrum club, the Latin American Student Organization, the Women of Color Association, Black Students United, Muslim Students United and the Lutheran campus center as well as various community members, members of the Winona Public Schools Diversity Equity Committee and members of the Winona County Human Rights Commission.

Chuck Ripley, an English professor at Winona State, KEAP diversity resource center faculty liaison and chair of the Human Rights Commission for Winona County, came to show his support.

“We’re here to protest xenophobic, islamophobic language propagated by the current administration, not only rhetorically but in his policies, where they’re targeting groups with the Muslim ban that have no history of acts of terrorism, but instead they’re working on the basis of caricature and stereotype,” Ripley said. “We want to tell the Winona community and the WSU community that we’re an inclusive community, that we want to work with people from all different backgrounds, that they’re welcome here and that we support them.”

Even Olson came out to show his support.

“I support students and whatever students are doing,” Olson said. “These students have some concerns. This is democracy in action, so I just wanted to come out and let them know that the administration is hearing their voices.”

The protesters marched around campus for about an hour, holding signs and chanting messages that discussed love, unity and disapproval of the ban that could be heard across campus.

“I’m just really grateful for all the support today,” senior legal studies student Ashlyn Crawford said as the president of the Winona State Women of Color Association. “It’s really amazing all the people that are here and I’m excited for what we are doing.”

