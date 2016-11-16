Photo preview

Wednesday, November 16th, 2016

Ella Dierberger (right) and Ben Glomski (left) perform in the Winona State Theatre Department fall production of Jennifer Haley’s “The Nether.” The play is a sci-fi mystery that takes place in the future, with a twisted plot. The show focuses on a detective conducting a child sex abuse investigation in a realm within the Nether. “The Nether” won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize in 2012. The play is running Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 19, with all shows beginning at 7:30. Tickets cost $6 for students and $12 for the general public. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)

