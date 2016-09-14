Pasteur Hall alarm malfunctions due to lack of testing

On Friday, Aug. 25, distant fire alarms were heard in Pasteur Hall, so professors and students continued with their lessons, assuming the alarm was for other buildings. Soon Winona State University security escorted the students and faculty out of the buildings, causing confusion and concerns among students.

Winona State safety administrator Erin Paulson said there is no cause for fear or confusion due to the alarms’ malfunction.

“We were doing a fire drill to test students reactions to the alarms,” Paulson said. “The fire alarms themselves, facility services personnel are the ones who manage that.”

Paulson explained the fire alarms are under contract to a private company, so they are monitored and tested every year “to make sure all the strobes go and all the audible alarms go, so that’s a separate test by a paid company,” Paulson said. “So we weren’t testing the alarms; we were making sure people knew what to do when alarms go off.”

Paulson explained her office, environmental health and safety, coordinated and recorded the drills that took place.

“In years passed when we have drilled combined buildings, we’ve found it’s very confusing because you can overhear alarms,” Paulson said.

Pasteur Hall is combined with the Science Laboratory Center and Stark Hall. She explained when they pull alarms in one area of a large building, those in the joining buildings might be able to hear it in another.

“So in the science complex that are three buildings intertwined, there’s actually two alarm systems,” Paulson said. “And to get all three buildings to alarm at the same time in test mode, there was three pieces of work that needed to be happening, where we only had people at two spaces.”

Paulson clarified it had nothing to do with them not going off due to an issue with the alarm itself. The Pasteur alarm was an oversight of how they had done the test function earlier that morning.

“When we blew the alarms in test mode we got Stark and SLC to go,” Paulson said. “We did not activate Pasteur [Hall] by our mistake alone. We just didn’t activate that one.”

Paulson added this confusion has happened in other years past and for that reason they made sure to have security evacuate the classrooms in Pasteur.

“We had them go through Pasteur anyway to say that it was a drill and to evacuate,” Paulson said.

According to Paulson, the fact that the alarm was only heard from other areas of the science complex and not actually going off in Pasteur Hall had nothing to do with the actual functioning of the alarm system.

“Those are tested, maintained and totally separate,” Paulson said.

Paulson added the fire alarms are well maintained and that it is a big requirement to have them up and running.

“There’s what, 9,000 or 10,000 people here a day that deserve to get home in one piece.” Paulson said. “So by setting the alarms off in the test mode like we do for fire drills, that’s a whole separate function. We just didn’t pull them right to coordinate them at the same time.”

