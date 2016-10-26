Op-ed

I am a non-traditional 2014 WSU graduate. I have lived and worked in Winona almost all of my life, residing here since April 1975. A current student informed me that Brian Connor, a candidate running for the 4th District Winona County Commissioners seat, has a table set up in Kryzsko Commons and is campaigning at WSU. The district Connor is running for includes WSU, many of their students and faculty.

In a recent issue of “CityPages” (A periodical focused on the happenings primarily in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota ) and the Winona Daily News, it came to light that Connor had made a bigoted/racist post on his Facebook page several months ago. Bowing to criticism, he removed the post. Instead of apologizing and acknowledging his error, according to “CityPages”, he basically doubled down, stating he still finds it, “kind of humorous”. If you haven’t seen it, according to “CityPages”, the crudely designed graphic shows a picture of a baby orangutan, with the words “Obama’s baby picture” pasted over the primate’s face.

The first amendment protects our right to say whatever we want. I agree with that one hundred percent. However Connor is running for public office; he must be held to a higher standard. I believe Connors inability to grasp that his remarks are offensive and hurtful, not to mention bigoted and likely racist, expose a serious character flaw. Its always been my experience that WSU welcomes diversity and encourages respect for all. Brian Connor’s presence is a direct affront to those values and hopefully to the values of the community at large.

I wrote this to create awareness and challenge Connor about his behavior and comments. This and other reasons are why I’m supporting incumbent Greg Olson, a positive alternative to this individual. If you do the slightest bit of research on Mr. Olson, you will find that his values and positions are much more in line with WSU, its students, faculty and the constituents of District 4. Thank you for reading!

Sincerely,

John Eger

2014 WSU Alumni