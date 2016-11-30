Op-ed: My experience at Standing Rock

The battle over the North Dakota Access Pipeline is locked in a stalemate. Many Native American Nations have rallied to stand directly against its construction, and have vowed to hold their ground despite orders from the governor to evacuate. Other Americans from all across the country have also made the journey to stand in solidarity against the pipelines’ construction. Police, assisted by military hardware and expertise, have taken the high ground by the banks of the Missouri River. They are protecting pipeline construction sites with around-the-clock vigilance, posting flood lights that are turned on as soon as the sun begins to set. The front line extends for miles, marked by razor wire and patrolling uniforms next to parked war machines. Less lethal force such as rubber bullets, beanbag rounds, concussion grenades, and tear gas canisters have already been used on people that get too close. The flash point of these confrontations is taking place in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, and has gained nationwide notoriety for its current conflict.

The protest of the pipeline has consistently been growing and escalating, with both sides rallying resources to stop the other. I knew that I could never fully understand it unless I saw it for myself. After opening my tent flap to the vast plains of Standing Rock, North Dakota, I saw a vast settlement of tents trucks, and tepees stretching out to the horizon. The morning frost glimmered against every blade of grass, and the scale of the event finally soaked in. Thousands of people braved the cold and made the trek in order to advocate for this cause, and are preparing to continue for the long haul if that’s what it takes. The Elder Chiefs emphasized a peaceful approach, saying that giving into provocation condones the actions that they are working against. Tensions were highly charged at the front line. In response, a prayer that involved hundreds of demonstrators was led by one of the chiefs, and the police announced they would respect the ceremony over a megaphone. At this point, the outcome could go either way. Both sides are determined to finish their duty, and with winter setting in, the stakes continue to rise.

Kilat Fitzgerald

Winonan Features Reporter

Journalism Major – Theatre Minor