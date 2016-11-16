One person wounded in shooting near downtown bars

Samantha Stetzer / Winonan

One man was injured and another was arrested after a shooting in a residence near the intersection of Third and Liberty streets in Winona Friday, Nov. 11, near the downtown area of Winona that is comprised of popular bars.

According to reports and the Winona Daily News, 20-year-old Riley Holden Sass-Loken was found with a gunshot wound to the head, taken to Winona Health and then was eventually transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

As of Monday, Nov. 14, the victim’s condition remains critical, according to the Winona Daily News.

A second 20-year-old man, Lucas Ryan Schultz, was arrested in connection to the incident, but he was later released after the initial investigation.

The men are described as acquaintances.

In an interveiw by the Winona Daily News, Deputy Chief Tom Williams said the incident appears to be an accident, and there was no arguing or fighting prior to the single gun shot to Sass-Loken.

Williams added there also appeared to be alcohol present the night of the accidental shooting.

