New Student Senate executives begin transition

Sara Tiradossi / Winonan

As the school year is wrapping up, junior public administration and legal studies major Ben Reimler, sophomore political science and public administration major Christina Melecio and sophomore nursing major Chris Latzig will take over new seats in the Student Senate executive committee.

Raimler was elected as the future student senate president, with Latzig as vice president and Melecio was elected as treasurer for the 2017-18 school year. Reimler, Latzig and Melecia sat on the Student Senate committee this past year in different positions.

Reimler was involved with Student Senate as the junior seat senator and worked on the academic affairs committee, was the director of admissions search committee along with the Student Activity Fee Committee (SAFC).

Latzig was part of the academic affairs chair committee, SAFC, student services committee, the commencement committee and others as well.

Melecio was also involved this past year as a Sophomore Seat, SAFC, the Student Fund Management Committee, the two treasurer-run committees and other committees too.

Being their first year, Reimler said it is unique how actively involved the three were and they will collaborate with each other along the way.

When they found out they had been elected, they were excited and pleased about the news and are looking forward to their new roles.

As president, Reimler will make sure to effectively voice what students’ interest are on campus, and report them to the administration.

Latzig said a lot of his roles will be internal, and that he will make sure everything will be working as it should be. He added it will be important to be able to communicate and consult with each other.

Melecio will be working with the university funding and student senate budget, and the student fund management commitee while dealing with funding requests from students.

“The president can only be as good as his treasurer and vice president,” Reimler said. “It’s important to have a strong board around.”

Reimler, Melecio and Latzig will run on a plan that consists of five points.

Their points are the following: being fiscally responsible, being visible and accessible on campus, building relationships with the different clubs and groups and making sure the senate is vouching for students’ interests in the decisions they will be making and providing reliable results on behalf of the students.

“We will make sure those points are executed moving forward,” Reimler said.

In terms of boosting student engagement and the relationship between clubs and Student Senate, Reimler said part of the plan is to assign each senator seven clubs so if a club has a question, its members will know who to refer to.

Before that happens, they will lean on the current executive board to better understand their future duties in their roles.

Reimler, Melecio and Latzig will formally start their positions at the end of the semester.