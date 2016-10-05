Letter to the editor

Homecoming is just a week away and many of us on campus and in the community are making our plans to celebrate with activities on and off campus, athletic events, the parade and gatherings with friends and family!

I appreciate the high spirits and fun of this week-long celebration, as well as the patience of our neighbors with the increased traffic, detours and activities.

You can help give a little back to our community by participating in the third annual Homecoming Clean Sweep on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Sign up online via the Homecoming page on the WSU website.

We’ll meet at the Gazebo at 2 p.m. on the 16th, and I will provide gloves and garbage bags for all, as well as T-shirts for the first 100 registered, and we’ll make sure that we clean up any remaining mess from the area south of campus all the way through the surrounding neighborhoods and through downtown. We’ll end up at the VFW for (free!) pizza and soda! Thank you to the VFW for hosting us and providing the beverages.

Sign up on your own, or as a student club, a residence hall floor or with a group of friends—we can all be Superheroes for a day!

Thank you,

Kendra Weber

WSU Director of Student and Community Engagement