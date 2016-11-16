Jazz ensemble honors veterans

Michaela Gaffke / Winonan

The sounds of patriotism and jazz were heard from Winona State University’s Performing Arts Center for the Thirteenth Annual High School Honor Jazz Festival titled, “A Jazz Salute to Veterans” this past weekend.

Forty-two high school students from 15 different schools and the United States Air Force Shades of Blue Jazz Combo joined the Winona State Jazz Ensemble for one performance Friday and two on Saturday. In addition to the performances, Shades of Blue gave clinics to the high school students.

This festival is different from other jazz festivals, because the high school students are not already grouped into a designated band when they come, music professor R. Richard MacDonald said.

The high school students are given pieces to practice for auditions. They audition after arriving on campus, and are placed in a band. This year’s festival featured two bands.

“[This festival] is unique. It is different because of the energy created meeting other students from different schools,” MacDonald said.

James Melrose, a senior from Lincoln High in Lake City, Minn. is one of the students who came for the festival. He has been playing jazz since eighth grade and playing bass since seventh grade.

“Rehearsals were fairly easy-going and fun. Our director was always throwing out jokes that lightened the mood. I feel pretty proud of myself and everyone there that we were able to put a full jazz together in just over 24 hours of being introduced with each other,” Melrose said.

Each of the high school bands performed four pieces at the event, which was held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“The evening was a lot of fun. I was a little nervous as the concert approached, but that was gone by the time we performed,” Melrose said.

Before the performance, the students had clinics with Shades of Blue.

“The trumpet players are placed with the Shades of Blue trumpet player, saxophone players together, et cetera. It was pretty specialized,” MacDonald said. “They are about an hour and 20 minutes long and the students have the opportunity to learn new things.”

In August, MacDonald sends out letters to band directors in three states to ask for student recommendations. This year there were 58 students, with 42 accepted Early October acceptance letters are sent out, and mid-October audition pieces are given. The students who live far from Winona State stay at the dorms in the Tau Center.

On Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., Shades of Blue, the guest artists of the night, performed. They are a group of 18 professional, enlisted musicians.

Different guest artists really add their own flair, MacDonald said, and students can rub shoulders with these artists.

The performances were free, but donations were accepted to help the Winona County Veterans Van. The van gives veterans free rides to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and the Henry Whippie Federal Building in St. Paul.

“Students have a blast. It’s great to get all these students together who are so into music; they make quick friends,” MacDonald said.

If any student is interested in performing at next year’s Honor Jazz Festival, the Winona State Jazz Ensemble is always looking for players.

