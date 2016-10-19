Homecoming week told in photos
Wednesday, October 19th, 2016
Homecoming week offered the Winona State community a variety of events to show their Warrior pride.
Not pictured in photos: Club Fair and Pep Fest on Friday, Oct. 14.
Students take a selfie with Wazoo during the first quarter of the homecoming football game on Saturday. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Students warm up on a cool night at the S’mores & More Bonfire, an event held outside the library on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Kendahl Schlueter)
The Winona State dance team performs a routine down Huff Street during the Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Crowned Royalty Melody Sheppard hands out candy to kids during the Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Winona State’s acapella group Hear and Now sings the National Anthem before the football game Saturday. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Left to right: Jessica Lavorata, Domenic Ogno, Mariah Miller and Danielle Wagner pick up an overturned trash can on Sunday during the 2016 Homecoming Clean Sweep. They volunteered with the club Circle K International. (Photo by Nicole Girgen)
Student Dedra Robertson decorates a vinyl record during UPAC’s “Spin Magic” event by the gazebo on campus Tuesday, Oct. 11. (Photo by Kendahl Schlueter)
Written by: Allison Mueller on October 19, 2016.
