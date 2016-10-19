Homecoming royalty crowned in non-gendered court

Dana Scott / Winonan

Seniors Michele Borsari and Melody Sheppard are Winona State University’s first students crowned Homecoming Royalty instead of King and Queen in an effort to make the homecoming court inclusive to all genders.

Sheppard is double majoring in elementary education and teaching English as a second language (TESOL). Sheppard is also minoring in Spanish with the possibility of becoming an ESL teacher in the Twin Cities after graduating.

“I just want to help others,” Sheppard said. “So wherever there is a need, I desire to fill it.”

Borsari is a Spanish major with a minor in economics. He hopes to one day work in foreign affairs. Directly following graduation, Borsari is considering teaching English in South America.

Borsari and Sheppard knew one another prior to being crowned royalty, and both said it was an honor to be crowned with the other.

“Melody is a sweetheart and her positive energy greatly enriches and makes this a lovely experience,” Borsari said. “She is someone that everyone should definitely get to know.”

Sheppard had similar comments about Borsari.

“He is always reaching out to meet anyone in his path and genuinely getting to know others,” Sheppard said. “I don’t think I’ve met anyone quite like him who is so kind, hilarious and fun at the same time. He absolutely deserves this.”

Borsari and Sheppard are involved with multiple organizations on campus and represent different organizations as Homecoming Royalty.

Borsari represented his fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma. He is also a member of Greek Council, which plans events for the Greek community at Winona State, and is involved with Entrepreneurship Club and the European Countries Club.

Borsari ran for homecoming royalty to represent his fraternity, but this was not the only reason he wanted to run.

“I saw this as an opportunity to break down social barriers, and meet new people at this campus,” Borsari said.

Sheppard represented the campus ministry, Winona State Chi Alpha. In this organization she is a ministry leader for their international ministry team and is also a small group leader. Along with this, she is also a delegate on the board for the International Club.

Winona State Chi Alpha nominated Sheppard and Nathan Graham to help their organization have more of a presence on campus.

“I wanted to use this position to not only represent Chi Alpha in the best way, but to represent Christ,” Sheppard said. “I am so honored to represent WSU and make sure everyone remembers that it is not about me, not just about us on the homecoming court, but about the entire university here in Winona and that every individual is so important, loved and valued.”

Borsari also stated being honored to not only represent his fraternity, but also Winona State.

“Regardless of the title, we are still all Warriors,” Borsari said. “This is the best time of the year, when we all come together.”

Both Borsari and Sheppard’s favorite part of being crowned Homecoming Royalty was getting to know the other members of the court.

“I love all of the people on our court,” Sheppard said. “We have such fun dynamics and I sure enjoy the relationships I am getting from being a part of this court.”

Borsari said, “My favorite experience so far is just having everyone together. They are a great group of people to hang out with.”

The two enjoyed spending time with and getting to know the others on the homecoming court as well as people across campus.

“My favorite part about the homecoming experience is just having everyone together,” Borsari said. “It is great to be able to meet new people from other organizations on campus.”

“I loved coming together as a school to get others excited and encourage school spirit,” Sheppard said. “Doing what I can to show love to everyone in every way possible was amazing.”

Sheppard’s advice for anyone running for Homecoming Royalty in the future is to make the most of the opportunity, to make a positive impact on the community and to bring everyone together.

-By Dana Scott