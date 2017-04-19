Fraternity hosts community 5K

Michaela Gaffke / Winonan

The Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity invites Winona residents to run off some stress and get covered in colors at the “Color My Community 5K” on Saturday, April 29.

The fraternity has hosted the 5K event every spring for the last three years, according to member Jordan Lipkie, a senior economics major who is co-directing the event with member Tristan Smith, a sophomore marketing major.

The money raised at the 5K will go towards Winona Volunteer Services, a nonprofit organization that networks volunteers to benefit the community.

Last year, the fraternity raised around $2,000 with 140 participants. This year, they are hoping to raise $2,500 from 200 participants.

Registration before the event is available online, or participants can register at the Kiwanis Shelter on April 29. The cost is $20 for an individual ticket, $40 for a partner ticket. Group pricing tickets that cost less with each person registered are also available.

Upon registration, participants will be given a white shirt with “Color My Community” on it, along with a silhouette of Sugar Loaf.

The 5K will start at the Kiwanis Shelter on Prairie Island Road. Participants can walk or run, while members of Sigma Tau Gamma will be throwing colored powder onto them from five color stations.

The fraternity already has a couple pounds of color ready, according to Lipkie.

Along with the 5K, there will be a raffle with prizes such as gift cards from $5 Pizza, Winona Sandwich Company, and pizzas from Toppers and Papa Murphy’s.

Other prizes include a one-month membership to Snap Fitness and a one-month membership to Anytime Fitness, as well as a gift basket from Fantastic Sam’s and other donations from local businesses, Lipkie said.

Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and the event will continue until 2 or 3 p.m., ending with an after-party and a DJ.

So far, 50 to 75 people have registered, but Lipkie anticipates more registration the week before and the day of the event.

“If you’re not into the whole running aspect, I know last year a good amount walked it and had a blast,” Smith said.

Lipkie shared why people should participate in the 5K.

“Help support the community. It’s going to be a good time [and] it is for a good cause,” Lipkie said. “It is just before finals, so if there is any stress or restlessness, come out and burn that energy for a good cause.”