Football wins away game against Wayne State

Adam Kirk / Winonan

Winona State University put up 41 points in their conference matchup against Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Warriors traveled home with the victory 41-20.

After a scoreless first quarter, the second quarter started with an 80-yard drive capped off with senior quarterback Jack Nelson’s 11-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Cameron Johnson.

Both Nelson and Johnson have been four-year starters for the Warriors and have the potential to play professionally.

“They both have the prototype body style, intelligence and athletic ability to be recognized by the NFL,” head coach Tom Sawyer said. “What those players have to do is stay healthy, continue to put big numbers up and then get a chance. If they get a chance they have to have a big day in front of the right people and all of a sudden you’ve got a job.”

Offensive coordinator Cameron Keller said of Nelson, “I think the biggest thing I’ve heard from all of the teams is they like the fact that he plays in a pro-style system and they think that translates well for him to make the transition to the next level.”

Johnson has scored 11 touchdowns and scored in nine consecutive games, making himself a focal point of opposing defenses and he opens up space for others to make plays.

After the Winona touchdown Wayne State would answer with a score from Houston Huss on a one-yard run.

On the following possession, the Warriors took three plays to get back into the end zone. Nelson connected with wide receiver Connor Schulz on a 47-yard pass to put the Warriors ahead 14-7.

The Warrior defense came up with a stop and the offense followed the stop with a third consecutive scoring-drive as junior kicker Carter McCauley connected on a 26-yard field goal.

The following Warrior possessions ended with two interceptions and the Warriors went into the half leading 17-7.

In the third quarter, McCauley converted on a 40-yard field goal for the first score of the half.

On the following Wayne State possession, first-year defensive back Cam Gavin, who has filled in for injured starting senior safety Ryan Cain, intercepted a pass to give the Warriors good field position.

The team was unable to take advantage of the good field position as Nelson’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

Winona State’s defense answered right back on the next Wildcat drive. Sophomore defensive back Cole Monckton intercepted another pass and returned it 34-yards for a touchdown, giving the Warriors a 27-7 lead to end the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Wayne State scored on their first drive with a 12-yard pass from junior quarterback Zach Osborn to junior wide receiver Nate Rogers.

The Warrior offense followed with a touchdown as Nelson found sophomore wide receiver Will Claussen on a 34-yard pass to put Winona up 34-13.

The Wildcats scored again as Osborn finished off a 75-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Osborn was one of the key points of focus for the Warriors this week, and regarding the team, coach Sawyer said, “He’s their guy.”

The Warrior defense held him to 167 yards on 16 completions and 39 attempts and two interceptions with 116 rushing yards.

The Warriors will be home Saturday Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. to play Southwest Minnesota State University.

