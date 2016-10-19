Football loses homecoming game 41-30

Adam Kirk / Winonan

After beating their last two opponents in homecoming games on the road, it was the Warriors’ who had their homecoming celebration spoiled with a loss to sixth-ranked University of Sioux Falls on Saturday at home.

Winona State had the number one ranked defense in the NSIC while Sioux Falls had the top-ranked running attack. Something had to give in this matchup.

The Cougars scored first on a three-yard run from senior quarterback Luke Papilion. The drive was setup with an interception returned 52 yards by junior defensive back Josh Butler. This was be the only score of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Warriors were able to get some drives going, but struggled to reach the end zone. Sophomore kicker Carter McCauley converted on three field goals from 34 yards, 47 yards and 21 yards. Sioux Falls also added a field goal to give them a 10-9 lead at the end of the first half.

Head coach Tom Sawyer was disappointed with settling for field goals.

“Nine points in the first half. If that’s 21, or 17, or whatever it’s a different game,” Sawyer said.

In the second half, junior running back Max Mickey found the end zone on a five-yard run to cap off a nine-play 76-yard drive.

Later in the third quarter, Papilion scored again on a nine-yard run following an 81-yard drive.

“Our defense was on the field too much… They run the football and it just wears you out,” Sawyer commented.

The Cougars added another touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter with a nine-yard run to give them a 31-9 lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, Winona State scored their first touchdown of the game. Senior quarterback Jack Nelson found senior wide receiver Cameron Johnson on a five-yard pass. Johnson’s touchdown extended his streak of games with a touchdown to eight.

Sioux Falls answered on their following possession with an 11-yard touchdown run bringing their lead 38-16. The following Warrior drive lead to a turnover on downs after Winona failed to convert on fourth down. The Cougars capitalized on the possession with a field goal.

With two minutes remaining in the game, senior running back Paul Preston scored on an eight-yard run to cut the Warrior deficit to 17.

Nelson threw a late touchdown pass to sophomore running back Elliot Cox and a Preston run failed to convert the two-point attempt left the score at 41-30.

Sioux Falls was able to hold the ball and run the clock out to end the game.

Senior defensive end Jarrett Wood, who had seven tackles on the day, said, “Its always tough losing games, especially on homecoming. They’re the number six team in the nation and we had opportunities to beat them but we didn’t convert.”

The Warriors will need to win the rest of their games to have a shot at the playoffs. They will look to turn things around against Wayne State College in Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 22.

