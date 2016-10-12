Football claims away victory against Upper Iowa

Adam Kirk / Winonan

For the second time this season, the Winona State University Warriors went and successfully spoiled their opponent’s homecoming game.

In the first quarter, the special teams unit set the Warriors’ offense up with good field position after a 48-yard opening kick-off return by first –year wide receiver Tanner Gran. The Warriors were able to get into field goal range, but sophomore kicker Carter McCauley’s 31-yard attempt was blocked.

On the following Upper Iowa possession, their drive ended with an interception by junior linebacker Mike Imperiale.

Defensive coordinator Zac Barton said Imperiale’s maturity is one of the keys to the success of the Warriors’ defense this season.

At the end of the first half, the Warriors drove the ball down the field but ended with senior quarterback Jack Nelson’s pass that was intercepted. The first half ended scoreless.

In the second half, Winona State scored first on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to senior wide receiver Cameron Johnson. With this pass, Johnson’s touchdown streak has been running for the past seven consecutive games.

Coach Tom Sawyer said one of the team’s focuses heading into the game was stopping Upper Iowa’s short passing game. In the previous weeks, Winona State faced a run-heavy University of Mary team and a balanced Minnesota State University, Mankato team. They were prepared to face a pass-first offense.

On Winona’s ensuing possession, Nelson found Johnson on a 36-yard pass to convert on fourth down. The next play from the Upper Iowa 3-yard line player Patrick Baumann fumbled giving the ball back to the Peacocks.

The first half ended with the Warriors leading 7-6.

After Warriors forced a punt they scored on their first possession of the second half. Nelson found Johnson on a 23-yard completion for the pair’s second touchdown connection of the day to put Winona up 14-6.

Later in the third quarter junior defensive back Andrew Spencer blocked a punt that sophomore running back Elliot Cox recovered and took 25-yards to the end zone.

Upper Iowa answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Dimitri Morales to first-year tight-end Skyler Lehman, bringing the score to 21-13.

After a 66-yard kickoff return by wide receiver Jake Balliu, Winona would go on to score with a 28-yard McCauley field goal, ending the third quarter with the score 24-13.

In the fourth quarter the Warriors added to their lead with another McCauley field goal. McCauley went 2-of-4 on the day getting two kicks blocked.

Upper Iowa did not gain any momentum to mount a comeback in the fourth. Quarter the Warrior defense came up with two more interceptions from Frank and Imperiale.

Imperiale finished the game with two interceptions, one sack and seven total tackles. Junior linebacker Aikan Major led the Warriors with nine tackles and Spencer came up with eight tackles.

The Warriors will look to keep their four-game win streak alive as they take on University of Sioux Falls Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Winona State’s homecoming game.

