First speaker in Lyceum Series discusses race in media

Morghan Lemmenes / Winonan

With the ever changing and fast-paced nature of the world, there are still issues that are difficult yet important to discuss in a respectful manner.

Winona State University’s Lyceum Series presents an array of speakers that talk about important topics. The topics range from the arts to politics, so everyone can find something that interests them.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Dr. Frederick Gooding came to Winona State to discuss the issue of racism seen through media, particularly in movies.

Gooding has been presenting on this topic for 10 years and discussed how racism is subtler and more sophisticated in media today than it was before.

“If you were to add up all the images, all the commercials, all the television shows, the movies and if there is a consistent pattern where you see someone like me, they’re more likely to be marginalized than not,” Gooding said. “The question is how does that not affect you in any way, shape or form?”

“I believe that there are no conspiracies. I do believe that so many people have been ‘damaged,’ they have been affected with these racist ideas or narratives where it comes out in subtle ways where you don’t even realize,” Gooding said.

He discussed different archetypes that can be seen throughout films because movies are one thing that connects everyone together.

“How boring would your life be without media? It’s a fundamental part of our lives. It’s how we connect with other people, it’s how we learn and experience new things,” Gooding said. “I think with it being so influential in our development and make-up, I thought it was important to take a closer look to see what it is that we were digesting.”

Kathleen Peterson, head of the Lyceum Series and Arts Administrator at Winona State, spoke of how this discussion is great timing due to racial discord currently going on in the country.

“We just have a long way to go and these kinds of people, like Dr. Gooding, really have done a lot of research into it and who are scientists of color and the kinds of people we need to have on campus so that we can listen to them and learn from

them. So I think the timing of his talk is wonderful,” Peterson said.

Gooding’s talk is not the only speaker that will be visiting Winona State this year to discuss important topics that are relevant to the current state of society. Larry Jacobs will be coming to discuss the presidential election and the running of campaigns on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

To continue with the University Theme “Our Digital Humanity,” Dr. Fox Harrell, a national leader on discussing the impact technology has on learning, will be coming on Thursday, March 16, to talk about different kinds of digital communication and how going digital is changing the way we communicate.

“A lot of communication has become much more visual than verbal because we absorb so many things online now. I think [Harrell] is going to talk about the impact of that,” Peterson said. “[Harrell] is really into gaming, it’s kind of a side research avenue for him. He’s really fascinated with video games and how they impact people and how it’s become a part of some people’s lives.”

To end the series, Andrea Jenkins, a transgender poet, will be coming on Thursday, March 30, to talk about transgender rights and conclude with a poetry reading.

