Dancescape 2017 in photo review
Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017
Left to right: Danielle Schlager, Jenna Grochow, and Hannah Ose revive a 1957 jazz choreographed stage performance of “Steam Heat” from the musical “The Pajama Game” during a Dancescape dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The performances took place in the Vivian R. Fusillo Main Stage Theatre Feb. 16 to 18. What was your favorite part of participating in “Steam Heat?” Hannah Ose: My favorite part of performing in “Steam Heat” was the freedom to be quirky and use fun facial expressions. I also enjoyed having a comical relationship with the audience and playing off of their reactions. Their cheers and jeers made it that much more exciting to be silly and humorous. Was the dance difficult? It was difficult choreography because it required extreme precision and juxtaposition between small and large movements. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Frankie Chervenak, Reagan Johnson, Adelle Vietor and Courtney Harms watch a stool being flown in from the top of the stage during a dance called “Garden of Four,” choreographed by faculty member Gretchen Cohenour. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Left to right: Samantha Johnson, Alexandra Jones, Jenna Grochow, Bailey Alleman and Taylor Storlie perform “Propane.” What was the rehearsal process like? Jenna Grochow: The rehearsal process was a fun time, thinking of ways to make it unexpected and everyone pitched in. It was a lighthearted and friendly time. I’m so grateful for this cast. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Senior Gavin Johnson created the lighting design for the final dance of the event. What was your approach to light this dance? For my approach, I had seen the dance piece a couple of times before planning my design. I listened to the music and how it corresponds to the movements done by the dancers. I then met with the choreographer (Erin Drummond) to discuss the story of the piece and the ideas for color choice, along with the importance of the different dancers and how to make them show… this was my first lighting design I have ever done and it was a little challenging. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Junior Ella Dierberger dances her solo choreographed piece “Bone” to the song “Art Decade” by David Bowie during a rehearsal for Dancescape. This dance will represent Winona State University at the American College Dance Festival. Why did you choose this song for your piece? I chose this song because I love David Bowie. The song has a lot of nature sounds, and a melody which really fit the mood I was trying to portray. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Adelle Vietor falls into (left to right) Frankie Chervenak, Courtney Harms and Reagan Johnson’s arms during a Dancescape piece called “Garden of Four” choreographed by faculty member Gretchen Cohenour. How did it feel to participate in Gretchen’s Piece? Courtney Harms: It was interesting to be in Gretchen’s piece. Even though it was an 18-minute piece, it felt like five. It feels like being on a different plane of existence where we were only connected to each other and our props. It sounds crazy, but that’s how it felt. The rehearsal process was three hours a week starting in September, so it was a lot of work. Whenever dancers work with props it takes longer to formulate a dance because we have to decide what we want to do with them exactly, so that was the hardest part of the preparation. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Left to right: Bailey Alleman, Taylor Storlie, and Samantha Johnson dance to a piece called “Postremo Pacem,” choreographed by Andrea Wippich. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Left to right: Jenna Grochow, Danielle Schlager, Bailey Alleman, Cali Hartstock, and Adyson Johnson perform “That’s not how you spell compassion” during a Dancescape dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The performances took place in the Vivian R. Fusillo Main Stage Theatre Feb. 16 to 18. (Photo by Taylor Nyman)
Written by: Allison Mueller on February 22, 2017.
