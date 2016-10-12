Cross country runners share season experiences

The Winona State University women’s cross country team claimed the Bob Waxlax Invitational in Sauk Prairie, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 7 with a first place finish. The Warriors had three women finish in the top 10.

Junior Raissa Hansen took fourth place with a time of 22.30.6. Junior Hannah Lewis finished directly behind her with a time of 22:46.1, and first-year student Olivia Anger finished the trio in sixth place at 22:51.5. Seconds later, junior McKenzie Fortier and senior Heidi Hujik finished with respective times of 23:03.8 and 23:09.2.

The Winona State men’s cross country team took second behind Minnesota State University, Mankato. They were led by senior Seth Reel, who took first place with a time of 25:31.3. Not far behind was junior Reed Parent taking third at 26:20.4, and junior Charles Schauer finishing sixth at 26:29.1. Sophomore Jesse Frank came in fourth for the team with a time of 27:36.5

“The course was hell. It had been raining for the past few days, so it was damp, muddy and squishy,” Frank said regarding the course. “There were some ditches that were just filled with water. My jersey got kind of muddy, and it was also freezing. It was like 40 degrees, and windy and cloudy. So that was kind of miserable, but it was still fun.”

Both teams are looking forward to this season’s conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, especially the women’s team, who are celebrating their second team win this season.

Hujik, who claims Eau Claire, Wisc. as her hometown, has been running since second grade and is quickly approaching the end of her time running as a Warrior. This is the second meet the women’s team has won this season, and she hopes to see the team go on even further.

“I’m interested to see what we can do. As a runner you have to be really internally motivated. I know that as a senior in my last year, I want to go to nationals. I want to do really well at conference,” Hujik said. “Personally, I want to give it my all and I hope that’s the attitude the other girls have, and I think it is based on how we performed on Friday. You can just tell we want it so badly.”

Hujik has struggled with injuries for the past couple of years, and ran a personal record in Friday’s meet.

Hujik continued, “I was really happy with how I did. I ran a PR in the meet, so I was really happy about that. That’s the best I’ve felt in a race in a long time. It’s just great to be back out there, doing what I love.”

Like Hujik, Frank spent the better part of last year battling injuries.

“This season is going a lot better because last year I was having calf problems, so I wasn’t able to do as well as I wanted. But this year I did a lot of training over the summer so I was ready and able to work through my injuries. I came ready to hit it hard and I’m ready to make it to conference and regionals,” Frank said.

Both Hujik and Frank contributed the Warriors’ success to new tactics employed by head coach Brett Ayers. The teams are focusing this season on running in packs, and various runners were instructed to run together.

“We’re definitely going to be a lot more strategically focused this year. We’re more in groups as we run, we have buddies we run with. So you can expect to see closer times. We’re more pack oriented,” Frank said.

Hujik explained that running in packs was the strategy going into it.

“Our coach, Brett, had us in groups, and was like ‘OK, these groups work together.’ I was in the second group. You start, and you’re feeling good and course-wise if you’re feeling good, you could just go and there was no stopping you. Some of the girls had really great races,” Hujik added.

The teams will run one more invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Ettrick, Wis. before running in the NSIC championship meet, hosted by the Augustana University Vikings in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

-By Emma Cavanaugh