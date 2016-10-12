Creative Writing Club reemerges on campus

Jose Herrera / Winonan

The Creating Writing Club at Winona State University is a group that has something to offer every member.

Nick Lee, the previous president of the Creating Writing Club, decided the club had a chance to be reborn in 2014.

Lee went around the school handing out flyers and putting up posters, trying to get as many students as possible into joining the Creating Writing Club.

“[The club had] really died out, and we didn’t know what we were doing,” Lee said. “It was good to have more than one writing club on the campus.” The Winona Wordsmiths is Winona State’s other creative writing club.

Along with the two creative writing clubs, there is also the English Club and the Writing Society Club which have specific focuses unlike the Creative Writing club, which leads into other areas to help the students not only in brainstorming, but to build their characters as well.

The club started in the spring of 2014 and with many students already in clubs or in sports, the Creative Writing Club began small, with around five active members. The shortage of members was also due to the fact that the club missed the first club fair.

The following year, Lee took up the role of president of the Creative Writing Club, after being the vice president the year prior. Lee took charge right away getting setup for the next year’s club fair. The first day of the club fair brought more than 100 prospective students, but tight schedules led to only 10 students showing up to the following club meeting.

Lee was about to graduate and needed to find a replacement to take over being president of the writing club, Cassie Douglas, a third year at Winona State, took over the role of president after Lee’s graduation.

“It was kind of a challenge to get Cassie to be in a leadership position, since she didn’t want to be in a leader position at all,” Lee said.

Douglas was hesitant at first when offered the role of president.

“I needed to get out of my comfort zone and do it anyway,” Douglas said. Douglas took charge after getting reassured by Lee that she could do a great job.

Douglas’ future goals for the writing club are to increase membership during the homecoming club fair. They will feature a poster board and trivia questions to capture student’s interest.

