Baseball wins one, loses three against Huskies

Danny Moriarty / Winonan

The Winona State University Warrior baseball team came away with one win in a four-game series this weekend against the St. Cloud State University Huskies.

In the first doubleheader on Saturday, April 22, the teams split the pair of games.

The Warriors scored first after junior Joe Kubera forced a walk and advanced to second on a bunt. Kubera scored off senior Jesus Cazeres’ single to left.

Junior Mitchell Stahlsburg started for the Warriors, but struggled early as he let up five runs in the first inning, a loss the Warriors were not able to come back from.

The Warriors had a big scoring opportunity in the fifth. First-year Treyton Larson singled to start out the inning, the Huskies walked and hit two Warrior batters to put a run across the board and make the score 6-3. The inning came to an end after first-year Derek Martin grounded out to end the last Warrior threat.

The Huskies had a two-run homerun in the bottom half of the fifth. The game ended with a score of 8-3, the Huskies claiming the victory.

Game two went in favor of the Warriors with the help of a late inning comeback.

The Warriors opened up scoring again in the first inning after Kubera scored a passed ball. Kubera added to the score again with a single in the second inning that scored junior Kipp Youngquist to make the score 2-0.

The Huskies tied the game in the bottom half of the second after a Warrior error and a sac fly scored a pair of runners.

The Warriors responded in the third after another single by Youngquist that would score first-year Sam Kohnle. They added another run in the fourth off a Huskie error, but the Huskies tied the game again in the bottom of the fourth with a two RBI single.

The Huskies took the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI double to make the score 5-4 going into the top of the seventh.

Junior Taylor Field reached on a passed ball after he struck out swinging. Youngquist walked and junior Mitchell Heid was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases for the Warriors. Martin then forced another walk to tie the game at five. Senior Mitchell Hommes put the Warriors ahead with a single that scored two.

First-year Parker Holmstrom ended the game for the Warriors, giving up only one run in five innings and the Warriors would took the game with a score of 7-5.

The teams met up again Sunday in another doubleheader. St. Cloud took both games from the Warriors, who failed to put up runs against Huskie pitching.

Kohnle was a bright spot for the Warriors in game one for the Warriors; driving in one run. The Huskies took the game by a score of 4-2.

Game two was all Huskies as they took down the Warriors by a score of 8-1.

“Sunday was a rough day, we couldn’t get the hits we needed to give ourselves a chance to win,” Assistant Coach Patrick Reilly said. “We still have 10 huge games left of the season though. Anyone has a chance to do well in the conference tournament.”

Winona State heads to South Dakota this weekend to take on Northern State University in another four game series. The Warriors are now 13-17 in conference play this year.