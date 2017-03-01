Baseball signs 14-year-old cancer survivor

Danny Moriarty / Winonan

The Winona State University baseball team gained another player on Thursday – 14-year-old Hunter Krusmark.

Krusmark of Lake City, Minn. signed his letter of intent in a press conference held in the trophy area of the Integrated Wellness Complex and was given the number 3. Over 100 people showed up including various media sources in attendance for this big event.

“It’s amazing,” Hunter said after the conference. “I’m just trying to take it all in.”

Krusmark was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February of 2014. The Draft Day was held in part through Team IMPACT, a nonprofit based in Boston. Team IMPACT aims to improve life for children facing chronic and life-threatening illnesses, and since 2011 it has matched more than 1,100 children to more than 450 colleges and universities in the U.S.

Before making his decision to sign on Thursday, Krusmark made two “recruiting” visits to campus to see if it was going to be a right fit.

“It’s been amazing,” Kendra, Krusmark’s mother, said. “We’ve been down here two times prior to today, and after the first time, he said ‘You can just leave me with the guys. I’m fine.’”

Both Krusmark’s mother and father, Kendra and Jerry, were in attendance at Thursday’s Draft Day. Jerry said after visiting for one practice, it felt like he knew the guys for years.

Head coach Kyle Poock and Kendra and Jerry Krusmark stated during the press conference on Thursday that during those first few practices, Krusmark was not afraid to jump into the batting cage to take a few cuts or practice his fielding and take a few ground balls. He was excited to learn new tips from college players that he could take back to his team in Lake City. He bonded with players over not only their love for the game of baseball but also the love for the outdoors, making it all the easier for them to click and relate to one another.

Junior pitcher and team captain Derek Masberg said, “Having Hunter around has been so fun. He already has made an impact on our team so much this season and I can’t wait to see him more as the season goes on.”

Masberg is one of nine players who keeps in contact with Krusmark and his family. The group helps schedule future visits to practices and games.

Krusmark recently had his three-year checkup and is still cancer free, and at age 14 he has gone through a great deal.

“Everyone on the team has been inspired by Hunter,” Poock said. “He has already overcome so many challenges.”

Along with a Winona State jersey and hat, Krusmark was also surprised with his own locker and nameplate when he walked into the locker room after the press conference.

The team will bring Krusmark and his family on their road trip to TCF Bank stadium the weekend of March 10-12 to see the Warriors play in the same stadium the Minnesota Vikings play in.

Krusmark said Draft Day was something he will always cherish and he cannot wait to get back out on the field as a Warrior.

Winona State heads to Florida next weekend, without their new star player, to continue the season after a 0-3 start to the season.

