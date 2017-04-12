Andy Grammer takes Winona State’s stage

Maddie Swenson / Winonan

Singer Andy Grammer will perform at Winona State University on April 28, hosted by Winona State’s UPAC.

To choose the performer, students fill out a survey at the beginning of the year, according to junior marketing student and UPAC Concerts Director Austin Stern. This survey helps UPAC decide what genre students are looking for, as well as getting artist recommendations.

“It’s not super tough because we go through our own agent who then goes through [the artist’s] agent,” Stern said.

Eli Gorbette, the agent for UPAC is in charge of communicating with the artist and UPAC during the process of booking the artist. Along with Tracy Rahim, associate director of student activities and leadership, he also helps write up the contacts for the artist.

“It kinda just goes back and forth for a while,” Stern said. “But we may not hear certain things back for days or weeks.”

UPAC Accounts Director Amanda Presisinger, a junior secondary education student, said the money UPAC does not use for the concerts rolls over to the next year.

“This year, senate was very generous and gave us money so we did have some extra money from them this year, which did help us get a bigger artist,” Presisinger said

She explained how UPAC did not ask for the extra money from Student Senate, but Student Senate gave it to them.

“Originally [Student Senate] was actually going to promote an app, and we were going to sell tickets on that but it never went through,” Presisinger said.

Set up for the concert will begin Thursday, April 27. It will continue the next day starting around 8 a.m. until set up is complete. According to Presisinger, there are two semi trucks filled with stages, lights and sound equipment the organization has to set up in McCown Gymnasium.

However, UPAC members will not just be setting up—they will also be watching the doors for curious onlookers.

“We have to have people watching the doors to the gym, so that people can’t come in while we set up, having people watch the locker rooms because that is where the artist will be,” Stern said.

The UPAC members also get help from the crew of the artist to supervise while the students set up the entire set.

Once the concert is over, Stern said UPAC waits about 30 minutes before tearing down the set until the job is finished.

Once the calendar turns to April 29, the process begins again.

