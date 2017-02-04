- Please install the Popularity Contest plugin
- Please install the Most Commented plugin
Men’s basketball wins close weekend games
Adam Kirk / Winonan
The Winona State University men’s basketball team ended their three-game losing streak and started a new path with consecutive wins this weekend against Minot State University Beavers and the University of Mary Marauders in Winona.
The trend this season, especially when at home, has been getting out to a hot start and then letting the other team back into the game. This weekend they found ways to close teams out.
With one minute remaining and the score tied at 66 against Minot State, sophomore guard Connor Flack gave Winona State the lead with a basket. He then had a steal on the other end, leading to another layup to put Winona State ahead by four points.
Minot State connected on a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Senior guard Riley Bambenek split a pair of free throws and Minot State followed with a score to tie the game at 71. Winona State had a last-second effort, but senior guard Isaiah Gray’s layup was blocked out of bounds, leading to overtime.
In overtime the Warriors took the lead and held on, despite missing six free throws and a late push from the Beavers including two 3-pointers to walk away with the 84-82 win.
Head coach Todd Eisner said, “We made plays when we needed to make plays. We needed a win badly. I’m really not too worried about what the stat sheet says. We just needed a win.”
He also commented on the missed free throws, mentioning fatigue to be a factor.
“We had seniors at the line and we want seniors at the line, and they’ve got to step up and make free throws,” Eisner said. “Obviously, that’s a big part of the game.”
However, Eisner said he was still happy with the amount of free throws they shot.
“The scary part is in our last two wins, here and at Duluth, we went to the line more than 20 times and won those games,” Eisner said. “I’ve been asking guys to be tougher and stronger inside, finishing plays, and we did a better job of that tonight.”
Senior forward Kyle Bauman had a team-high of 17 points while sophomore forward Tommy Gathje and Bambenek added 16 and 14 points.
Bambenek said, “I’ve been struggling a little bit lately but felt like I got in a bit of a rhythm and got going. When you make some shots early, it just flows and you feel confident throughout the game.”
Despite the high-scoring affair, Eisner said Winona State’s defense played well at times.
“We had our moments when we were really good. Our goal is to hold opponents under 40 percent which we’ve really struggled with this year but Minot made some tough shots,” Eisner said.
Saturday night the Warriors were back in a familiar situation, as they were late in the second half looking to hold on to the lead.
With just over a minute left in the game, Bambenek nailed one of his four 3-point attempts to put the Warriors up by five. The Marauders were unable to answer, and free throws from senior guard Josh Mongan and Gray helped the Warriors finish their much needed weekend sweep.
Eisner said, “We’ve been really struggling to finish some games. We finished the games this weekend and figured out a way to move on.”
The Warrior offense had a balanced attack with four starters scoring 16 points or more. Gray finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Gathje, Bauman and Bambenek scored 16 each.
Bambenek dealt with foul trouble during the game, but managed to stay effective.
He said, “When I got in foul trouble I thought I might lose the flow and feel of the game, but I still stuck a couple of big shots late which is always nice to do.”
Eisner was happy with the way the offense played.
“Anytime you have balance you’re harder to guard. I thought we did a nice job of sharing the basketball,” Eisner said. “We had 19 assists and nine turnovers. Anytime you’re getting 19 assists on 30 baskets you’re doing a good job offensively.”
Bauman, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, played some of his best basketball since early December, scoring 17 points against Minot State, followed by 16 against the University of Mary. Eisner said Bauman gives the team another dimension to go along with fellow big-man Gathje, who has become one of the most consistent scorers this season.
“It’s great to have Kyle back playing how we’re all used to Kyle playing. He’s as healthy as he’s going to be this season,” Eisner said.
The Warriors are now 10-10 and will look to keep the momentum going forward into the final six games of the season.
“We needed these wins. We’ve been struggling, but we’ve been right there,” Bambenek said. “We know we’re getting better and finally getting back in the win column. It’s the last month of the year now, so hopefully we can get some wins and then see what happens in the post season.”
Next weekend, Winona State takes on Minnesota State University Moorhead and Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., two of the better teams in the conference with records of 18-4 and 16-6, respectively.
“This is the time of year where the teams that keep playing are the teams that get hot—we have to try to get hot,” Eisner said, “We have a heck of a road trip next week; we’re going to have our hands full.”
The Winona State Warriors are currently in sixth place in the NSIC-South with a conference record of 7-9.
By Adam Kirk
Gymnastics’ high team score tops meet loss
Emma Cavanaugh / Winonan
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Winona State University women’s gymnastics team traveled to Oshkosh, Wis. to compete against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. This meet was the beginning of a streak of consecutive victories for the Warriors, followed by a meet that achieved the second highest team score in Warrior program history.
In Oshkosh, sophomore Alyssa Carroll won the floor exercise with a score of 9.475. Eboni Jackson received a score of 9.250 on the vault, taking second. Her all around score of 37.200 earned her second place all-around. The final score for the meet was 182.650, beating Oshkosh’s score of 182.175.
“We had some mistakes but it was only the third meet of the season and we aren’t going to be perfect at every meet,” Jackson said. “We haven’t reached our peak yet, but when we do, I think we will surprise a lot of people.”
Head coach Beckie Rolbiecki agreed the girls performed well, and said she was pleased with the cohesiveness of the team.
“After two events, we found ourselves behind by 7/10ths of a point, and with a young squad like this, it would have been really easy to really self-destruct and fall apart,” Rolbiecki said. “They stayed together, they stayed competitive, they got behind each other, and demanded a little bit more of each other, and so we pulled it out by almost two points. But that being able to rise to the challenge and not crumble is a really important thing for me to see, and for the girls to be aware, that yes you can.”
This “yes you can” attitude carried over into last week’s competition as well.
On Saturday, Jan. 28 Winona State competed in a triad meet against Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Jackson continued to shine, receiving first place in a three-way tie on beam with a score of 9.750. Carroll also continued to do well for the Warriors, scoring a 9.650 on beam and 9.700 on floor.
The team ended up taking third place, but very nearly set a school record. The team score of 191.75 was the second highest in the program’s history. The highest score was set last year at the NCGA Championship with a 191.650.
Jackson said the Warriors are unique in that half the team are first-years and there are no seniors.
“I think the freshman are learning how to compete now and they are also looking very good at practice,” Jackson said.
As a junior, this is her third season competing for the Warriors. This season Jackson has been finishing in first place multiple times. However, the Winona State gymnasts compete as a team, as Jackson confirmed.
“I’m very excited to watch the team grow as the season goes on. I want to accomplish making it to nationals as a team, and have multiple people compete individually. I want to personally qualify for nationals as an arounder and hopefully on a single event as well,” Jackson said.
There is a long way to go before nationals, with seven meets still standing between the team and regionals. Regionals will be hosted by Winona State on March 17.
Next up for the Warriors is a meet in Menomonie, Wis. against the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Friday, Feb. 3.
By Emma Cavanaugh